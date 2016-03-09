The Secret Service campaign

Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. The Time magazine photographer, trying to document the exit of dozens of black protesters from the rally, was grabbed by the neck and shoved to the ground by a Secret Service agent (not pictured). "I stepped 18 inches out of the (press) pen and then he grabbed me by the neck and started choking me and then he slammed me to the ground," Morris told CNN at the scene. The Trump campaign said it was not aware of the details of the incident and directed inquires to local law enforcement. Secret Service spokesman Robert Hoback said the agency was aware of the incident involving one of its employees but it still working to "determine the exact circumstances that led up to this incident." REUTERS/Chris Keane

