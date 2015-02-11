Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 11, 2015 | 3:35pm GMT

The selfie phenomenon

A man takes a selfie by a crashing wave on Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep through Lebanon during a storm February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A man takes a selfie by a crashing wave on Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep through Lebanon during a storm February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A man takes a selfie by a crashing wave on Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep through Lebanon during a storm February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
1 / 20
A woman poses for a selfie in front of the statue of Christ the Redeemer ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A woman poses for a selfie in front of the statue of Christ the Redeemer ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Sunday, June 08, 2014
A woman poses for a selfie in front of the statue of Christ the Redeemer ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
2 / 20
A woman takes a selfie as the supermoon rises over Tower Bridge in London August 10, 2014. The astronomical event occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A woman takes a selfie as the supermoon rises over Tower Bridge in London August 10, 2014. The astronomical event occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Sunday, August 10, 2014
A woman takes a selfie as the supermoon rises over Tower Bridge in London August 10, 2014. The astronomical event occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
3 / 20
Portugal fans take selfies before the start of the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Portugal fans take selfies before the start of the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, June 26, 2014
Portugal fans take selfies before the start of the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
4 / 20
A woman takes a selfie with a sheep at a sheep cafe in Seoul February 6, 2015. A growing number of visitors including foreign tourists are coming to the cafe to enjoy the upcoming Year of the Sheep, according to the cafe's owner. The Chinese Lunar New Year on February 19 will welcome the Year of the Sheep (also known as the Year of the Goat or Ram). REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A woman takes a selfie with a sheep at a sheep cafe in Seoul February 6, 2015. A growing number of visitors including foreign tourists are coming to the cafe to enjoy the upcoming Year of the Sheep, according to the cafe's owner. The Chinese Lunar...more

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
A woman takes a selfie with a sheep at a sheep cafe in Seoul February 6, 2015. A growing number of visitors including foreign tourists are coming to the cafe to enjoy the upcoming Year of the Sheep, according to the cafe's owner. The Chinese Lunar New Year on February 19 will welcome the Year of the Sheep (also known as the Year of the Goat or Ram). REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
5 / 20
Military cadets take selfies during a ceremony celebrating the birthday of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Military cadets take selfies during a ceremony celebrating the birthday of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
Military cadets take selfies during a ceremony celebrating the birthday of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
6 / 20
A couple takes a selfie as protesters block an area outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A couple takes a selfie as protesters block an area outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
A couple takes a selfie as protesters block an area outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 20
Men take a selfie with a horse in the downtown of the Andalusian capital of Seville November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Men take a selfie with a horse in the downtown of the Andalusian capital of Seville November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Men take a selfie with a horse in the downtown of the Andalusian capital of Seville November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
8 / 20
Pedestrians, with a vintage tram in the background, take a "selfie" as snow falls at the main shopping street of Istiklal in central Istanbul January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Pedestrians, with a vintage tram in the background, take a "selfie" as snow falls at the main shopping street of Istiklal in central Istanbul January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Pedestrians, with a vintage tram in the background, take a "selfie" as snow falls at the main shopping street of Istiklal in central Istanbul January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
9 / 20
Muslims take a selfie near a Christmas tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Muslims take a selfie near a Christmas tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
Muslims take a selfie near a Christmas tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
10 / 20
Crowd members pose for a selfie with a cheerleader of a participant during a parade before the 23rd annual Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Crowd members pose for a selfie with a cheerleader of a participant during a parade before the 23rd annual Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Crowd members pose for a selfie with a cheerleader of a participant during a parade before the 23rd annual Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
11 / 20
People wearing fake mustaches take a selfie as they wait for the Japan premiere of "Mortdecai" in Tokyo January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

People wearing fake mustaches take a selfie as they wait for the Japan premiere of "Mortdecai" in Tokyo January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
People wearing fake mustaches take a selfie as they wait for the Japan premiere of "Mortdecai" in Tokyo January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
12 / 20
Tourists take a selfie near the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum on a rainy summer day in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tourists take a selfie near the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum on a rainy summer day in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Tourists take a selfie near the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum on a rainy summer day in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
13 / 20
South Korean tourist Heemok Ann takes a selfie in front of the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington after the U.S. government shutdown, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

South Korean tourist Heemok Ann takes a selfie in front of the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington after the U.S. government shutdown, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2013
South Korean tourist Heemok Ann takes a selfie in front of the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington after the U.S. government shutdown, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
14 / 20
A participant takes a selfie during Delhi Queer Pride Parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in New Delhi November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A participant takes a selfie during Delhi Queer Pride Parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in New Delhi November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
A participant takes a selfie during Delhi Queer Pride Parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in New Delhi November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
15 / 20
Charles Martinez sits on a railing to take a selfie overlooking the partially frozen Lake Michigan in Chicago, Illinois, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Charles Martinez sits on a railing to take a selfie overlooking the partially frozen Lake Michigan in Chicago, Illinois, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Charles Martinez sits on a railing to take a selfie overlooking the partially frozen Lake Michigan in Chicago, Illinois, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
16 / 20
A woman takes a selfie at a sunflower field in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A woman takes a selfie at a sunflower field in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
A woman takes a selfie at a sunflower field in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
17 / 20
A man takes a picture of himself among participants during the annual "City2Surf" fun run in central Sydney August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

A man takes a picture of himself among participants during the annual "City2Surf" fun run in central Sydney August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2013
A man takes a picture of himself among participants during the annual "City2Surf" fun run in central Sydney August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Close
18 / 20
Women take a "selfie" with musicians and healers of band "Mazaher Zar" after the band performed a traditional exorcism ritual in Cairo late November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Women take a "selfie" with musicians and healers of band "Mazaher Zar" after the band performed a traditional exorcism ritual in Cairo late November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Women take a "selfie" with musicians and healers of band "Mazaher Zar" after the band performed a traditional exorcism ritual in Cairo late November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
19 / 20
A couple takes a selfie as others observe the sunset at an oceanfront in the neighborhood of Miraflores in Lima, Peru, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

A couple takes a selfie as others observe the sunset at an oceanfront in the neighborhood of Miraflores in Lima, Peru, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
A couple takes a selfie as others observe the sunset at an oceanfront in the neighborhood of Miraflores in Lima, Peru, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Protecting the President

Protecting the President

Next Slideshows

Protecting the President

Protecting the President

The Secret Service detail surrounding President Obama.

10 Feb 2015
Living in the ruins of Gaza

Living in the ruins of Gaza

Daily life amid the ruins of Gaza.

09 Feb 2015
Turtles of the Amazon

Turtles of the Amazon

A thousand turtle hatchlings are released into the Amazon wild.

07 Feb 2015
High water in Venice

High water in Venice

The Italian city experiences a period of seasonal flooding.

07 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures