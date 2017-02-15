Edition:
The settlements today

Girls walk in a playground on a stormy day in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Girls walk in a playground on a stormy day in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Girls walk in a playground on a stormy day in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A general view picture shows houses in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A general view picture shows houses in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A general view picture shows houses in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A girl crosses a pedestrian crossing in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A girl crosses a pedestrian crossing in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A girl crosses a pedestrian crossing in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands on a road in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands on a road in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands on a road in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli soldier stands inside a guarding booth covered in posters with texts in Hebrew reading "Prime Minister, we bid you farewell and upon your return - sovereignty!" at a junction in the Gush Etzion Israeli settlement block in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier stands inside a guarding booth covered in posters with texts in Hebrew reading "Prime Minister, we bid you farewell and upon your return - sovereignty!" at a junction in the Gush Etzion Israeli settlement block in the occupied West...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
An Israeli soldier stands inside a guarding booth covered in posters with texts in Hebrew reading "Prime Minister, we bid you farewell and upon your return - sovereignty!" at a junction in the Gush Etzion Israeli settlement block in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A girl pushes a stroller on a road in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A girl pushes a stroller on a road in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A girl pushes a stroller on a road in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks on a road in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks on a road in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks on a road in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
