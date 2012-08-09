The shadow of Agent Orange
Soldiers detect Unexploded Ordnance and defoliant Agent Orange during the launch of the "environmental remediation of dioxin contamination" project, in Vietnam's central Da Nang City, June 17, 2011. The U.S. is now formally involved in the clean-up of Agent Orange contamination in Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Hong, 24, who claims to be a victim of Agent Orange, stands on the front porch of his housing at the Friendship Village project in Hanoi November 15, 2006. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A disfigured arm of a Vietnamese boy disabled by Agent Orange strokes another victim in a Ho Chi Minh City hospital, February 25, 2005. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Vietnamese defoliant Agent Orange Victim Tran Huynh Thuong Sinh, 4, is seen at the Peace Village in Ho Chi Minh city, September 15, 2006. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese defoliant Agent Orange Victims Nguyen Xuan Minh (L), 5, and Nguyen Thi Thuy Giang, 25, of Hanoi are seen at the Peace Village in Ho Chi Minh city, September 15, 2006. REUTERS/Kham
Ten-year-old Pham Duc Duy is cradled in the arms of his mother, Nguyen Thi Thanh Van, 35, in their house in Hanoi, June 16, 2007. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese victims of the defoliant Agent Orange play at a social sponsorship centre in Vietnam's Danang city, June 26, 2009. REUTERS/Kham
Children born with deformities sit in the Peace Village at Tu Du hopsital in Ho Chi Minh City, February 3, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer
Vietnamese Agent Orange victim, 18-year-old Nguyen Thi Van Long, cuts a paper flower at the Friendship Village, a hospice for Agent Orange victims, in Hanoi, September 6, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer
Young Vietnamese disabled victims of Agent Orange play in their cots in a Ho Chi Minh City hospital, bruary 25, 2005. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
