Edition:
United Kingdom

The shelling of Homs

Monday, February 27, 2012

Smoke from shelling rises over the Khaldiyeh area in Homs city, north of Syria, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, February 27, 2012

Smoke from shelling rises over the Khaldiyeh area in Homs city, north of Syria, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

Smoke rises from a building in Homs, February 26, 2012. REUTER/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

Smoke rises from a building in Homs, February 26, 2012. REUTER/Handout

Close
2 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

A boy holds the remain of a mortar in this picture taken by Syrian National Council member Moulhem Al-Jundi in Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

A boy holds the remain of a mortar in this picture taken by Syrian National Council member Moulhem Al-Jundi in Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

Close
3 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
4 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

The interior of a damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

The interior of a damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
5 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

Wounded men are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

Wounded men are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
6 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

A copy of the Koran is seen amidst rubble and blood stains at a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

A copy of the Koran is seen amidst rubble and blood stains at a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
7 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

Damaged houses are seen in this picture taken by Syrian National Council member Moulhem Al-Jundi in Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

Damaged houses are seen in this picture taken by Syrian National Council member Moulhem Al-Jundi in Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

Close
8 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

A tank is seen damaged in the city of Homs, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

A tank is seen damaged in the city of Homs, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
9 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

Rubble is seen in a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

Rubble is seen in a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
10 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

The remains of a wrecked vehicle are seen next to a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

The remains of a wrecked vehicle are seen next to a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
11 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

Smoke is seen rising from Bab Amro near Homs, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

Smoke is seen rising from Bab Amro near Homs, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
12 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

A damaged car is seen in Bab Amro, in the city of Homs February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

A damaged car is seen in Bab Amro, in the city of Homs February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
13 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
14 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

Syrian tanks are seen in Bab Amro near the city of Homs February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

Syrian tanks are seen in Bab Amro near the city of Homs February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
15 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

Residents rest in a shelter in Baba Amro near Homs February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader

Monday, February 27, 2012

Residents rest in a shelter in Baba Amro near Homs February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader

Close
16 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

Debris and damaged houses are seen after government forces pummelled the opposition-held area of Bab Amro in the city of Homs, in this picture picture received February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

Debris and damaged houses are seen after government forces pummelled the opposition-held area of Bab Amro in the city of Homs, in this picture picture received February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
17 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

Bodies of what activists say are victims of shelling by the Syrian army are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

Bodies of what activists say are victims of shelling by the Syrian army are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
18 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

Damaged houses are seen in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this handout picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

Damaged houses are seen in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this handout picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

Close
19 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
20 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

Damaged houses are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

Damaged houses are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
21 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

Damaged houses are seen in Bab Amro, in the city of Homs February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

Damaged houses are seen in Bab Amro, in the city of Homs February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
22 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

A wounded girl is seen in Baba Amro, a neighbourhood of Homs February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

A wounded girl is seen in Baba Amro, a neighbourhood of Homs February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
23 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

The cannon of a damaged military vehicle is seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Free Syrian Army members in Cairo square near Khaldiyeh area in Homs February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, February 27, 2012

The cannon of a damaged military vehicle is seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Free Syrian Army members in Cairo square near Khaldiyeh area in Homs February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
24 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

Residents are pictured in a shelter in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

Residents are pictured in a shelter in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
25 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

A damaged armoured military vehicle is seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Free Syrian Army members in Cairo square near Khaldiyeh area in Homs February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, February 27, 2012

A damaged armoured military vehicle is seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Free Syrian Army members in Cairo square near Khaldiyeh area in Homs February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
26 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

A man flashes a victory sign and holds up the arm of a man wounded on February 5, 2012, also flashing a victory sign, in Baba Amro, a neighbourhood of Homs February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

A man flashes a victory sign and holds up the arm of a man wounded on February 5, 2012, also flashing a victory sign, in Baba Amro, a neighbourhood of Homs February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
27 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

Debris and damaged houses are seen after government forces pummelled the opposition-held area of Bab Amro in the city of Homs, in this picture received February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

Debris and damaged houses are seen after government forces pummelled the opposition-held area of Bab Amro in the city of Homs, in this picture received February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
28 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

Residents rest in a shelter in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

Residents rest in a shelter in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
29 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

A person holds the remains of mortar shells as damaged houses are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

A person holds the remains of mortar shells as damaged houses are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
30 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

A damaged house is seen in Baba Amro near Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

A damaged house is seen in Baba Amro near Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
31 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

A view of damaged houses in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

A view of damaged houses in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
32 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
33 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

Damaged houses are seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

Damaged houses are seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
34 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
35 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

A damaged house is seen in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this handout picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

A damaged house is seen in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this handout picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

Close
36 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

Bodies of men, whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, are seen in a vehicle in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

Bodies of men, whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, are seen in a vehicle in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
37 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

A man is seen next to rubble on a street with damaged houses in Baba Amro near Homs February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

A man is seen next to rubble on a street with damaged houses in Baba Amro near Homs February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
38 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

A damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader

Monday, February 27, 2012

A damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader

Close
39 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

A damaged car is seen in Bab Amro, in the city of Homs, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

A damaged car is seen in Bab Amro, in the city of Homs, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
40 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

Damaged houses are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

Damaged houses are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
41 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
42 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

Residents are pictured in a shelter in the district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

Residents are pictured in a shelter in the district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
43 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

A man looks out from his home in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this handout picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

A man looks out from his home in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this handout picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

Close
44 / 45
Monday, February 27, 2012

A damaged tank is seen in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. The graffiti on tank reads: "Free only". REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

Monday, February 27, 2012

A damaged tank is seen in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. The graffiti on tank reads: "Free only". REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

Close
45 / 45

The shelling of Homs

The shelling of Homs Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Tsunami: Before and after

Tsunami: Before and after
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »