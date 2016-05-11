Edition:
The shooting of Walter Scott

North Charleston police officer Michael Slager is seen shooting 50-year-old Walter Scott in the back as he runs away, in this still image from video in North Charleston, South Carolina taken April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A still image taken from police dash cam video shows Walter Scott running from his vehicle during a traffic stop before he was shot and killed by white police officer Michael Slager in North Charleston, South Carolina April 7, 2015. REUTERS/South Carolina Law Enforcement Division/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Former police officer Michael Slager walks to the defense table bond hearing in Charleston, South Carolina, United States on September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A small memorial for Walter Scott marks the spot of his death in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Anthony Scott (L), brother of Walter Scott, hugs a family member outside his mother's home in Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Flowers are placed at a small memorial for Walter Scott in North Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Rev. Arthur Prioleau of Goose Creek, South Carolina, carries a sign at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Denise Singleton (L) of North Charleston and Nick Jenkins of Ladson, South Carolina, place flowers at a small memorial near where Walter Scott was shot in North Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. "I'm just sad about this," said Singleton. "You never think it could happen here." REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Anthony Scott, brother of Walter Scott, holds a 2003 photo taken of Walter, Anthony and Rodney Scott during a family gathering in Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Muhiydin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement leads the protest at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
North Charleston resident Demond McElveen is overcome with emotion while sharing his experiences at a gathering after a North Charleston council meeting in North Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey speaks during a news conference in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Protesters carry signs at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Muhiyidin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement leads his group in prayer before a news conference demanding a citizen review board in North Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) visits with the family of Walter Scott in Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
South Carolina House of Representatives member Wendell Gilliard of Charleston talks to protesters at a night rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A small memorial for Walter Scott marks the spot of his death in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A protester holds a sign during a late rally at city hall in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Protesters carry a sign with an image of Trayvon Martin at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
North Charleston police officer Michael Slager is seen in an undated photo released by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office in Charleston Heights, South Carolina. REUTERS/Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
