The shooting of Walter Scott
North Charleston police officer Michael Slager is seen shooting 50-year-old Walter Scott in the back as he runs away, in this still image from video in North Charleston, South Carolina taken April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Handout
A still image taken from police dash cam video shows Walter Scott running from his vehicle during a traffic stop before he was shot and killed by white police officer Michael Slager in North Charleston, South Carolina April 7, 2015. REUTERS/South...more
Former police officer Michael Slager walks to the defense table bond hearing in Charleston, South Carolina, United States on September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A small memorial for Walter Scott marks the spot of his death in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Anthony Scott (L), brother of Walter Scott, hugs a family member outside his mother's home in Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Flowers are placed at a small memorial for Walter Scott in North Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Rev. Arthur Prioleau of Goose Creek, South Carolina, carries a sign at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Denise Singleton (L) of North Charleston and Nick Jenkins of Ladson, South Carolina, place flowers at a small memorial near where Walter Scott was shot in North Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. "I'm just sad about this," said Singleton. "You...more
Anthony Scott, brother of Walter Scott, holds a 2003 photo taken of Walter, Anthony and Rodney Scott during a family gathering in Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Muhiydin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement leads the protest at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
North Charleston resident Demond McElveen is overcome with emotion while sharing his experiences at a gathering after a North Charleston council meeting in North Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey speaks during a news conference in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Protesters carry signs at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Muhiyidin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement leads his group in prayer before a news conference demanding a citizen review board in North Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) visits with the family of Walter Scott in Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
South Carolina House of Representatives member Wendell Gilliard of Charleston talks to protesters at a night rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A small memorial for Walter Scott marks the spot of his death in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A protester holds a sign during a late rally at city hall in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Protesters carry a sign with an image of Trayvon Martin at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
North Charleston police officer Michael Slager is seen in an undated photo released by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office in Charleston Heights, South Carolina. REUTERS/Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Handout
Next Slideshows
Distant planets
Far-away planets in our galaxy and beyond.
Baghdad bombing carnage
Dozens of people are killed in three separate bombings in Baghdad neighborhoods, with Islamic State claiming responsibility for the deadliest in Sadr City.
Team Putin
The Russian leader shows off his skills on the ice, around the track and in the dojo.
North Korea Congress
Thousands of ecstatic North Koreans join a mass rally and parade to close off the Workers' Party congress.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.