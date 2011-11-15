Edition:
The slums of Rio

Tuesday, November 15, 2011

A boy plays video game next to his brother in Rocinha slum, in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, November 15, 2011

A woman walks with her child in Rocinha slum, in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, November 15, 2011

A child plays on the roof of his house at Chapeu Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, November 15, 2011

An elderly woman walks past policemen patroling the Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers, in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, November 15, 2011

Police arrest a suspected drug dealer during an operation at Alemao slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Tuesday, November 15, 2011

A policeman patrols the Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers, in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, November 15, 2011

Boys play, with the Sugar Loaf mountain in the background, at Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Tuesday, November 15, 2011

Children play at Chapeu Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, November 15, 2011

Brazilian Navy soldiers in an armoured vehicle prepare for an operation against drug dealers at Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, November 15, 2011

A man injured by a bullet reacts, during an operation at Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Tuesday, November 15, 2011

People wait in line to vote at a polling station during Brazil's general elections, at the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Tuesday, November 15, 2011

A Brazilian policeman arrests a suspected drug trafficker during an anti-narcotics raid in the Rocinha shantytown of Rio de Janeiro, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Tuesday, November 15, 2011

People carry crosses during a protest against violence at Mandela slum, where a young student died during a shootout between policemen and drug dealers last week, in Rio de Janeiro, November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, November 15, 2011

A boy carries a box at Cidade de Deus (City of God) slum in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, November 15, 2011

Giant photographs of women cover the walls of homes in favela Providencia in Rio de Janeiro, August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Tuesday, November 15, 2011

A police officer takes a position during a police operation in the Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro, October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, November 15, 2011

Medical staff attend to victims of urban violence at the Getulio Vargas hospital in Rio de Janeiro, March 31, 2007. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Tuesday, November 15, 2011

Residents look at a body found inside a supermarket cart in the Morro dos Macacos slum in Rio de Janeiro, October 20, 2009. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, November 15, 2011

A boy dressed as a clown rides on a bicycle at Cidade de Deus (City of God) slum in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, November 15, 2011

A policeman walks at a soccer field in Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers, which after its occupation will be to install a Peacekeeping Unit (UPP), in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, November 15, 2011

A woman holds her 18-day-old daughter in Complexo do Alemao slum in Rio de Janeiro, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, November 15, 2011

A resident of the Complexo do Alemao slum walks past members of an elite Brazilian police force participating in a raid to try and control the escalating violence between drug gangs, in Rio de Janeiro, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Tuesday, November 15, 2011

A girl waits for treatment at an army field hospital after heavy rains and landslides in Sao Goncalo near Rio de Janeiro, April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Tuesday, November 15, 2011

Children play on the roof of a church as they wait for U.S. singer Madonna to visit the Morro Dona Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Tuesday, November 15, 2011

A girl stands on the window of her house in Rocinha slum, in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

