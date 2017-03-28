Edition:
The sniper wars of Mosul

A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed building near Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
An Iraqi civilian takes cover from snipers during a battle against Islamic State militants, at the entrance to Dawasa in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
A sniper of the Iraqi rapid response forces takes his position during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Iraqi special forces and federal police members hide from a sniper during a battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
A sniper of the Iraqi rapid response forces takes his position at a destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015, during a battle against the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
Federal police members stand inside a room where they said Islamic State sniper was hiding at a liberated part of Albu Saif village south of Mosul. REUTERS REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed building near Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Iraqi rapid response members prepare to cross a route to avoid being hit by Islamic State snipers in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A sniper of the Iraqi rapid response forces poses for the photographer during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Iraqi rapid response forces take cover from snipers during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Snipers of the Iraqi rapid response forces talk during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
An Iraqi rapid response sniper aims his weapon toward a suspected Islamic State sniper's position in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A sniper from the Iraqi rapid response forces takes up position at a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, take cover from snipers in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A man displaced from Tahrir neighborhood cries over his son, who he said was killed by a sniper from the Islamic State, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A sniper of the Iraqi rapid response forces take his position at a damage hospital from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Wahda district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
An Iraqi soldier uses his helmet to distract an opposing sniper during clashes with Islamic State militants at the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
A sniper from the Iraqi rapid response forces takes up position at a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
An Iraqi rapid response member moves from house to house through a hole in a wall to avoid being hit by Islamic State snipers in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A sniper of the Iraqi rapid response forces takes his position during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Iraqi rapid response forces take cover from snipers during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A sniper from Iraq's Federal Police force takes aim at Islamic State positions from the roof of a house on the frontline in Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
A sniper from the Iraqi rapid response forces takes up position at a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast