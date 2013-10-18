Edition:
The snipers of Syria

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter is silhouetted as he calibrates his sniper rifle in Deir al-Zor, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter is silhouetted as he calibrates his sniper rifle in Deir al-Zor, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

<p>Civilians push a cart with a wounded man who was shot by whom activists said a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Civilians push a cart with a wounded man who was shot by whom activists said a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

<p>Mohammed al-Karaz, a Free Syrian Army fighter who said he lost one of his legs during the recent violence in Syria, aims his weapon as he sits in his shooting position in the al-Soukhour neighbourhood of Aleppo, October 5, 2013. Karaz said he lost his leg during clashes in the Suleiman al-Halabi neighbourhood a year ago. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Mohammed al-Karaz, a Free Syrian Army fighter who said he lost one of his legs during the recent violence in Syria, aims his weapon as he sits in his shooting position in the al-Soukhour neighbourhood of Aleppo, October 5, 2013. Karaz said he lost...more

<p>A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters peek through gaps at a concrete barrier as they watch their fellow fighters who where caught under sniper fire on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters peek through gaps at a concrete barrier as they watch their fellow fighters who where caught under sniper fire on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

<p>Besieged residents, afraid to leave their homes due to a fear of snipers, pull a basket filled with food in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Besieged residents, afraid to leave their homes due to a fear of snipers, pull a basket filled with food in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

<p>A sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar-Al-Assad is seen on a mirror at a window in old Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

A sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar-Al-Assad is seen on a mirror at a window in old Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter (L) looks at his comrade as he gets shot by sniper fire in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter (L) looks at his comrade as he gets shot by sniper fire in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall to attract and locate a sniper during an attack on a Syrian Army base in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall to attract and locate a sniper during an attack on a Syrian Army base in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Joseph, a 19-year-old fighter of the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade which operates under the Free Syrian Army, is held in a blanket after a sniper shot him in his abdomen in Aleppo, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha</p>

Joseph, a 19-year-old fighter of the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade which operates under the Free Syrian Army, is held in a blanket after a sniper shot him in his abdomen in Aleppo, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha

<p>A sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen atop a building near al-Harak city in Deraa, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Abdallah</p>

A sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen atop a building near al-Harak city in Deraa, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Abdallah

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter drags a dead man out of the line of sniper fire in the Salaheddine neighborhood of Aleppo, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter drags a dead man out of the line of sniper fire in the Salaheddine neighborhood of Aleppo, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>The body of a person shot by a sniper from pro-government forces lies in a street in the Bustan al-Basha area as clashes continue with the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

The body of a person shot by a sniper from pro-government forces lies in a street in the Bustan al-Basha area as clashes continue with the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army exchange fire with snipers during fighting against pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Members of the Free Syrian Army exchange fire with snipers during fighting against pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after his friend was shot by a Syrian army sniper during clashes in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after his friend was shot by a Syrian army sniper during clashes in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the sight on his rifle inside a house in Aleppo, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the sight on his rifle inside a house in Aleppo, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter leaves through a window to escape a sniper in Aleppo, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter leaves through a window to escape a sniper in Aleppo, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a mirror to locate the position of a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Amereya district, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Aaref Hretani</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a mirror to locate the position of a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Amereya district, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Aaref Hretani

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter lies on the ground after he was shot by a sniper at Seif a Dawla district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter lies on the ground after he was shot by a sniper at Seif a Dawla district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fixes his sniper rifle in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fixes his sniper rifle in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

<p>A Free Syrian Army sniper takes aim from his position at the Bustan Al-Basha front line in southeastern Aleppo, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

A Free Syrian Army sniper takes aim from his position at the Bustan Al-Basha front line in southeastern Aleppo, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures as others carry a fighter shot by Syrian Army soldiers in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo, August 4, 2012. The fighter was killed by a very accurate Syrian army sniper who found a hole in between sandbags and fired. The sniper shot him in the chest killing him instantly. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures as others carry a fighter shot by Syrian Army soldiers in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo, August 4, 2012. The fighter was killed by a very accurate Syrian army sniper who found a hole in between...more

<p>A view seen though a sniper's scope held for the photographer by a Free Syrian Army fighter shows a Syrian flag fluttering in an area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Aleppo's historical citadel, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Al-Jabri</p>

A view seen though a sniper's scope held for the photographer by a Free Syrian Army fighter shows a Syrian flag fluttering in an area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Aleppo's historical citadel, November 28, 2012....more

