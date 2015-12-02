Edition:
The Star Wars universe

A vintage Star Wars play set at an auction of Star Wars and film related toys at the Vectis auction house in Stockton-on-Tees, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A box of unpackaged vintage action figures of Star Wars characters. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Vintage Star Wars toys in their original packaging. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Vintage action figures of Star Wars characters Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Vintage Star Wars toys in their original packaging. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Star Wars themed erasers sit in a tray. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A worker unpacks a vintage Star Wars play set. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Vintage Star Wars themed badges. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A vintage Star Wars Bobba Fett figure stands behind a prototype model of a rocket, which was planned to be released with the figure but never came to market. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
An original cinema poster from the first Star Wars film. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A tray of Stuffed R2-D2 toys. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Customers pick new toys from the upcoming film Star Wars: The Force Awakens. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A model of the Millenium Falcon starship. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2014
New toys from the upcoming film Star Wars: The Force Awakens. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Costumes of characters from the Star Wars film series. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2014
A working mould for the first R2D2 Star Wars character. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2013
Characters from the Star War film series. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2014
Costumes of the Padme Amidala character. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2014
A customer takes pictures of new Star Wars toys. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A scale replica of Darth Vader's helmet at the Forbidden Planet memorabilia and comic store in London. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Saturday, May 11, 2013
Lego Star Wars characters on display. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, October 04, 2014
Star Wars costumes. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2008
A Star Wars version of the board game Monopoly. REUTERS/Seth Wenig

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
The costume of Darth Vader. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2014
Costumes of Sith characters. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2014
Starships on display. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2014
Fans take photos of the Clone Wars AT-TE (All Terrain Tactical Enforcer). REUTERS/Hasbro/Ray Stubblebine

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2008
A 12-inch Ultimate Villian. REUTERS/Seth Wenig

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A General Grievous basic action figure. REUTERS/Seth Wenig

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A Darth Vader action figure. REUTERS/Seth Wenig

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A Star Wars video game. REUTERS/Seth Wenig

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A model of the character Yoda . REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2014
The Star Wars robot C-3PO. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2008
Miss World Canada denied entry to China

Next Slideshows

A Canadian contestant was blocked from flying to the beauty pageant finals in China, a move she said was punishment for speaking out against human rights abuses...

27 Nov 2015
Best of American Music Awards

Best of American Music Awards

Highlights from the AMA awards.

23 Nov 2015
AMA red carpet style

AMA red carpet style

Fashion from the American Music Awards red carpet.

23 Nov 2015
Best of Latin Grammy Awards

Best of Latin Grammy Awards

Highlights from the Latin Grammy Awards.

20 Nov 2015

