The state of gay marriage

Anne Austin, 28, (L) and Jen Durham, 30, kiss as they get married in West Hollywood, California, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Anne Austin, 28, (L) and Jen Durham, 30, kiss as they get married in West Hollywood, California, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2013
Anne Austin, 28, (L) and Jen Durham, 30, kiss as they get married in West Hollywood, California, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Darren Black Bear (R) and Jason Pickel wait for their photographer before being married by Darren's father Rev. Floyd Black Bear in El Reno, Oklahoma October 31, 2013. At a small, turn-of-the-century chapel at Fort Reno, an historic frontier fort 40 miles (64 km) west of Oklahoma City, a same-sex couple exchanged marriage vows in a state where gay marriage is banned. Pickel, 36, and Darren Black Bear, 45, were legally married Halloween night after receiving a marriage license through the Cheyenne Arapaho Tribe, a sovereign nation in Oklahoma. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2013
Darren Black Bear (R) and Jason Pickel wait for their photographer before being married by Darren's father Rev. Floyd Black Bear in El Reno, Oklahoma October 31, 2013. At a small, turn-of-the-century chapel at Fort Reno, an historic frontier fort 40 miles (64 km) west of Oklahoma City, a same-sex couple exchanged marriage vows in a state where gay marriage is banned. Pickel, 36, and Darren Black Bear, 45, were legally married Halloween night after receiving a marriage license through the Cheyenne Arapaho Tribe, a sovereign nation in Oklahoma. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Meredith Greenberg, 37, holds hands with her partner Leora Pearlman (R), 39, as Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop (C) presides over their wedding in Jersey City, New Jersey October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2013
Meredith Greenberg, 37, holds hands with her partner Leora Pearlman (R), 39, as Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop (C) presides over their wedding in Jersey City, New Jersey October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Eileen McKee (C) hugs Carolyn Golujuch after Hawaii Governor Neil Abercrombie signed Senate Bill 1, allowing same sex marriage to be legal in the state, in Honolulu, Hawaii November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2013
Eileen McKee (C) hugs Carolyn Golujuch after Hawaii Governor Neil Abercrombie signed Senate Bill 1, allowing same sex marriage to be legal in the state, in Honolulu, Hawaii November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Plaintiffs in the Proposition 8 case Paul Katami (R) and Jeff Zarrillo get married in Los Angeles, California, June 28, 2013. Their marriage, delayed five years after a voter-approved initiative banned gay marriage in the state, was allowed to go forward after the U.S. Supreme Court issued an opinion striking down the ban. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2013
Plaintiffs in the Proposition 8 case Paul Katami (R) and Jeff Zarrillo get married in Los Angeles, California, June 28, 2013. Their marriage, delayed five years after a voter-approved initiative banned gay marriage in the state, was allowed to go forward after the U.S. Supreme Court issued an opinion striking down the ban. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mary Black (L) and her wife Sarah Weinstein hug after being married in a group wedding by Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown at the Oakland County Courthouse after a Michigan federal judge ruled a ban on same-sex marriage violates the U.S. Constitution and must be overturned in Pontiac, Michigan March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Saturday, March 22, 2014
Mary Black (L) and her wife Sarah Weinstein hug after being married in a group wedding by Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown at the Oakland County Courthouse after a Michigan federal judge ruled a ban on same-sex marriage violates the U.S. Constitution and must be overturned in Pontiac, Michigan March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Amanda Scott (R) and Christina Corvin (L) kiss after getting married outside of the Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds office in Charlotte, North Carolina, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Davis Turner

Reuters / Monday, October 13, 2014
Amanda Scott (R) and Christina Corvin (L) kiss after getting married outside of the Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds office in Charlotte, North Carolina, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Davis Turner
Friends Kelly Linley (L) and Katie Greiswold smile as they are photographed during a rally in support of the United States Supreme Court decision on marriage rights in San Diego, California June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2013
Friends Kelly Linley (L) and Katie Greiswold smile as they are photographed during a rally in support of the United States Supreme Court decision on marriage rights in San Diego, California June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Todd Saunders (L) and U.S. Army Captain Michael Potoczniak (R), partner of ten years, walk toward the County Clerk's office for their marriage license at City Hall in San Francisco, June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2013
Todd Saunders (L) and U.S. Army Captain Michael Potoczniak (R), partner of ten years, walk toward the County Clerk's office for their marriage license at City Hall in San Francisco, June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Jonathan Mintz (L), New York City's consumer affairs commissioner, and John Feinblatt (R), a chief adviser to the mayor, embrace their daughters Maeve (2nd L) and Georgia after being married by New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at Gracie Mansion in New York July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2011
Jonathan Mintz (L), New York City's consumer affairs commissioner, and John Feinblatt (R), a chief adviser to the mayor, embrace their daughters Maeve (2nd L) and Georgia after being married by New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at Gracie Mansion in New York July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Derek Kitchen (C) and his husband Moudi Sbeity (R) listen during a same-sex marriage rally to celebrate the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals decision in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, June 26, 2014
Derek Kitchen (C) and his husband Moudi Sbeity (R) listen during a same-sex marriage rally to celebrate the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals decision in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Luz Heurtelou (L) and Nastassia Heurtelou look at photos with family after marrying at the Brooklyn Clerk's Office, July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2011
Luz Heurtelou (L) and Nastassia Heurtelou look at photos with family after marrying at the Brooklyn Clerk's Office, July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Kathy Voigtschild (L) and Rachel Baker (R) embrace Rachel's mother Debra after getting married at Mayflower Congregational Church in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Kathy Voigtschild (L) and Rachel Baker (R) embrace Rachel's mother Debra after getting married at Mayflower Congregational Church in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Delma and Peg Welch, who have been together for more than two decades, join gay rights supporters at a rally on the Pennsylvania State Capital steps after a ruling struck down a ban on same-sex marriage in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Wednesday, May 21, 2014
Delma and Peg Welch, who have been together for more than two decades, join gay rights supporters at a rally on the Pennsylvania State Capital steps after a ruling struck down a ban on same-sex marriage in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Jason Howe, 48, and Adrian Perez (L), 48, who were married in Spain, and again in California, hold their one-year-old twin daughters Clara (R) and Olivia at a playground in West Hollywood, California after the United States Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2013
Jason Howe, 48, and Adrian Perez (L), 48, who were married in Spain, and again in California, hold their one-year-old twin daughters Clara (R) and Olivia at a playground in West Hollywood, California after the United States Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Xingha Shang and Susan Stoever embrace as they join a crowd celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the Defense of Marriage Act outside the Stonewall Inn in New York June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2013
Xingha Shang and Susan Stoever embrace as they join a crowd celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the Defense of Marriage Act outside the Stonewall Inn in New York June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Natalie Dicou (L) and her partner Nicole Christensen wait to get married at the Salt Lake County Clerks office in Salt Lake City, Utah, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, December 21, 2013
Natalie Dicou (L) and her partner Nicole Christensen wait to get married at the Salt Lake County Clerks office in Salt Lake City, Utah, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Patrons watch coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Defense of Marriage Act at the Stonewall Inn in New York June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2013
Patrons watch coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Defense of Marriage Act at the Stonewall Inn in New York June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Randy Dolphin kisses his bride, transgender activist and San Francisco gay pride parade grand marshal Veronika Lee-Tillman, after being married during a ceremony at City Hall in San Francisco, California June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2013
Randy Dolphin kisses his bride, transgender activist and San Francisco gay pride parade grand marshal Veronika Lee-Tillman, after being married during a ceremony at City Hall in San Francisco, California June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Hank Hamilton and his partner Larry Clement (L) jump in the air as part of "jumping the broom," a traditional wedding custom, during their same-sex marriage ceremony at Unity in Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, June 02, 2014
Hank Hamilton and his partner Larry Clement (L) jump in the air as part of "jumping the broom," a traditional wedding custom, during their same-sex marriage ceremony at Unity in Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
LGBT activist Daniel Maury relaxes at home with his partner, Mark Paulson, and dog Luca in New York April 13, 2015. Maury is part of a larger movement of LGBT activists in finance who have helped to convince several Wall Street firms to sign a brief on behalf of businesses that back gay marriage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
LGBT activist Daniel Maury relaxes at home with his partner, Mark Paulson, and dog Luca in New York April 13, 2015. Maury is part of a larger movement of LGBT activists in finance who have helped to convince several Wall Street firms to sign a brief on behalf of businesses that back gay marriage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Same-sex couple Erika Lewis (L) and Monica David (R) wait for their marriage ceremony at City Hall in San Francisco, June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2013
Same-sex couple Erika Lewis (L) and Monica David (R) wait for their marriage ceremony at City Hall in San Francisco, June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Edie Windsor, plaintiff in the hearing against the Defense of Marriage Act, celebrates after arguments outside the Supreme Court in Washington on March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2013
Edie Windsor, plaintiff in the hearing against the Defense of Marriage Act, celebrates after arguments outside the Supreme Court in Washington on March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Diane Olson holds the hand of her wife Robin Tyler at a news conference in Los Angeles, after the United States Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2013
Diane Olson holds the hand of her wife Robin Tyler at a news conference in Los Angeles, after the United States Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mark Massey (L) prepares his partner Dale Frost's vest before registering their marriage at the City Clerk's Office in New York October 11, 2012. The couple met on August 9, 2010 (8-9-10 in the U.S. date format) and decided to make the trek from their home state Georgia to marry in New York, where same sex marriage is legal, on October 11, 2012 (10-11-12 in the U.S. date format). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2012
Mark Massey (L) prepares his partner Dale Frost's vest before registering their marriage at the City Clerk's Office in New York October 11, 2012. The couple met on August 9, 2010 (8-9-10 in the U.S. date format) and decided to make the trek from their home state Georgia to marry in New York, where same sex marriage is legal, on October 11, 2012 (10-11-12 in the U.S. date format). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Original plaintiffs against the state of Pennsylvania (L-R) Marla Cattermole and Julia Lobur join gay rights supporters on the state capitol building steps after a ruling struck down a ban on same-sex marriage in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Wednesday, May 21, 2014
Original plaintiffs against the state of Pennsylvania (L-R) Marla Cattermole and Julia Lobur join gay rights supporters on the state capitol building steps after a ruling struck down a ban on same-sex marriage in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Colby Melvin (L) and Brandon Brown embrace after the U.S. Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, at The Abbey in West Hollywood, California June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2013
Colby Melvin (L) and Brandon Brown embrace after the U.S. Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, at The Abbey in West Hollywood, California June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Fran (L) and Anna Simon kiss just after midnight after being the first to get a civil union in a ceremony performed by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (R) in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2013
Fran (L) and Anna Simon kiss just after midnight after being the first to get a civil union in a ceremony performed by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (R) in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mercedes Santos (2nd R) shares a laugh with her partner Theresa Volpe (2nd L) while playing cards with their son Jaidon (R) and daughter Ava at their home in Chicago, Illinois, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2013
Mercedes Santos (2nd R) shares a laugh with her partner Theresa Volpe (2nd L) while playing cards with their son Jaidon (R) and daughter Ava at their home in Chicago, Illinois, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
A same-sex couple weds at City Hall in San Francisco, June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2013
A same-sex couple weds at City Hall in San Francisco, June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Trending Collections

Pictures