Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Mar 10, 2015 | 3:15pm GMT

The State of Hillary Clinton

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton checks her PDA upon her departure in a military C-17 plane from Malta bound for Tripoli, Libya October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton checks her PDA upon her departure in a military C-17 plane from Malta bound for Tripoli, Libya October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2011
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton checks her PDA upon her departure in a military C-17 plane from Malta bound for Tripoli, Libya October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 26
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton responds forcefully to intense questioning on the September attacks on U.S. diplomatic sites in Benghazi, Libya, during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton responds forcefully to intense questioning on the September attacks on U.S. diplomatic sites in Benghazi, Libya, during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington January 23, 2013....more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2013
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton responds forcefully to intense questioning on the September attacks on U.S. diplomatic sites in Benghazi, Libya, during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
2 / 26
President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd R) and Defense Secretary Robert Gates (R). Please note: A classified document seen in this photograph has been obscured at source. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout

President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are...more

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2011
President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd R) and Defense Secretary Robert Gates (R). Please note: A classified document seen in this photograph has been obscured at source. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout
Close
3 / 26
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C) arrives in Paris April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C) arrives in Paris April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2012
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C) arrives in Paris April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
Close
4 / 26
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Nelson Mandela, 94, former president of South Africa, at his home in Qunu, South Africa, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Nelson Mandela, 94, former president of South Africa, at his home in Qunu, South Africa, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2012
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Nelson Mandela, 94, former president of South Africa, at his home in Qunu, South Africa, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
Close
5 / 26
A North Korean Soldier (L) looks in through the window of the T2 building as Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates (R) tour the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Panmunjom, South Korea, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Cherie Cullen/Defense Department photo/Handout

A North Korean Soldier (L) looks in through the window of the T2 building as Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates (R) tour the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Panmunjom, South Korea, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Cherie...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2010
A North Korean Soldier (L) looks in through the window of the T2 building as Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates (R) tour the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Panmunjom, South Korea, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Cherie Cullen/Defense Department photo/Handout
Close
6 / 26
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hugs Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they meet at Suu Kyi's house in Yangon December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hugs Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they meet at Suu Kyi's house in Yangon December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2011
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hugs Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they meet at Suu Kyi's house in Yangon December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
7 / 26
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd R) checks her phone while sitting next to South Korean Foreign Minister Kim Sung-hwan (R) at the Fourth High Level Forum on Aid Effectiveness in Busan November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd R) checks her phone while sitting next to South Korean Foreign Minister Kim Sung-hwan (R) at the Fourth High Level Forum on Aid Effectiveness in Busan November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2011
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd R) checks her phone while sitting next to South Korean Foreign Minister Kim Sung-hwan (R) at the Fourth High Level Forum on Aid Effectiveness in Busan November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Close
8 / 26
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets children while visiting the staff at the U.S. Embassy in Dakar, Senegal August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets children while visiting the staff at the U.S. Embassy in Dakar, Senegal August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2012
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets children while visiting the staff at the U.S. Embassy in Dakar, Senegal August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
Close
9 / 26
President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tour the Sultan Hassan Mosque in Cairo June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tour the Sultan Hassan Mosque in Cairo June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2009
President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tour the Sultan Hassan Mosque in Cairo June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
10 / 26
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton observes a moment of silence commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, during a ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton observes a moment of silence commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, during a ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem March 3, 2009....more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2009
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton observes a moment of silence commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, during a ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
11 / 26
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton poses for photographs before a dinner at the Matilda Bay Restaurant in Perth Australia, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton poses for photographs before a dinner at the Matilda Bay Restaurant in Perth Australia, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2012
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton poses for photographs before a dinner at the Matilda Bay Restaurant in Perth Australia, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool
Close
12 / 26
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attends a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Feng Li/Pool

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attends a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Feng Li/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2012
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attends a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Feng Li/Pool
Close
13 / 26
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walks past South Korean honor guards wearing traditional costumes, at a military airport in Seongnam, near Seoul, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walks past South Korean honor guards wearing traditional costumes, at a military airport in Seongnam, near Seoul, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2010
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walks past South Korean honor guards wearing traditional costumes, at a military airport in Seongnam, near Seoul, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Close
14 / 26
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts while reading a local English newspaper before conducting a Web chat with Chinese internet users at the U.S. embassy in Beijing February 22, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts while reading a local English newspaper before conducting a Web chat with Chinese internet users at the U.S. embassy in Beijing February 22, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2009
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts while reading a local English newspaper before conducting a Web chat with Chinese internet users at the U.S. embassy in Beijing February 22, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
15 / 26
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reads her notes during a Security Council meeting to discuss Peace and Security in the Middle East during the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reads her notes during a Security Council meeting to discuss Peace and Security in the Middle East during the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 26, 2012....more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2012
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reads her notes during a Security Council meeting to discuss Peace and Security in the Middle East during the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Close
16 / 26
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gestures with Libyan soldiers upon her departure from Tripoli in Libya October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gestures with Libyan soldiers upon her departure from Tripoli in Libya October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2011
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gestures with Libyan soldiers upon her departure from Tripoli in Libya October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
17 / 26
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (seated L) chats with 2010 Kennedy Center Honoree composer and lyricist Jerry Herman as fellow Honorees (4th L to R) singer and songwriter Merle Haggard, dancer, choreographer and director Bill T. Jones, and songwriter, musician and former Beatle Paul McCartney stand, while they wait for a group photo after the gala dinner for the 2010 Honorees in Washington December 4, 2010. Standing at left is Kennedy Center President Michael Kaiser. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (seated L) chats with 2010 Kennedy Center Honoree composer and lyricist Jerry Herman as fellow Honorees (4th L to R) singer and songwriter Merle Haggard, dancer, choreographer and director Bill T. Jones, and...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 05, 2010
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (seated L) chats with 2010 Kennedy Center Honoree composer and lyricist Jerry Herman as fellow Honorees (4th L to R) singer and songwriter Merle Haggard, dancer, choreographer and director Bill T. Jones, and songwriter, musician and former Beatle Paul McCartney stand, while they wait for a group photo after the gala dinner for the 2010 Honorees in Washington December 4, 2010. Standing at left is Kennedy Center President Michael Kaiser. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
18 / 26
Members of President Barack Obama's Cabinet, from left, Attorney General Eric Holder, Defense Secretary Robert Gates, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 25, 2011, prior to the start of the president's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

Members of President Barack Obama's Cabinet, from left, Attorney General Eric Holder, Defense Secretary Robert Gates, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 25, 2011,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 26, 2011
Members of President Barack Obama's Cabinet, from left, Attorney General Eric Holder, Defense Secretary Robert Gates, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 25, 2011, prior to the start of the president's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
Close
19 / 26
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives at the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin November 9, 2009, during celebrations to mark the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives at the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin November 9, 2009, during celebrations to mark the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2009
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives at the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin November 9, 2009, during celebrations to mark the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
20 / 26
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves from her car after landing in Myanmar's capital Naypyitaw November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves from her car after landing in Myanmar's capital Naypyitaw November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2011
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves from her car after landing in Myanmar's capital Naypyitaw November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
21 / 26
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton checks her mobile phone before a conference at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office in London March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton checks her mobile phone before a conference at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office in London March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2011
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton checks her mobile phone before a conference at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office in London March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool
Close
22 / 26
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets employees as she arrives for her first day at the State Department in Washington, January 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets employees as she arrives for her first day at the State Department in Washington, January 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2009
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets employees as she arrives for her first day at the State Department in Washington, January 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
23 / 26
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is joined by her husband former President Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton as she is ceremonially sworn in at the State Department in Washington, February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is joined by her husband former President Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton as she is ceremonially sworn in at the State Department in Washington, February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2009
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is joined by her husband former President Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton as she is ceremonially sworn in at the State Department in Washington, February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
24 / 26
Then Senator Hillary Clinton leaves a news conference arm-in-arm with President-elect Barack Obama after being announced as his choice for U.S. Secretary of State in Chicago December 1, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Then Senator Hillary Clinton leaves a news conference arm-in-arm with President-elect Barack Obama after being announced as his choice for U.S. Secretary of State in Chicago December 1, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2008
Then Senator Hillary Clinton leaves a news conference arm-in-arm with President-elect Barack Obama after being announced as his choice for U.S. Secretary of State in Chicago December 1, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
25 / 26
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is silhouetted by a stage light as she speaks at the University of the Western Cape about the U.S.-South Africa partnership, in Cape Town August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is silhouetted by a stage light as she speaks at the University of the Western Cape about the U.S.-South Africa partnership, in Cape Town August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2012
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is silhouetted by a stage light as she speaks at the University of the Western Cape about the U.S.-South Africa partnership, in Cape Town August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Myanmar police clash with protesters

Myanmar police clash with protesters

Next Slideshows

Myanmar police clash with protesters

Myanmar police clash with protesters

Myanmar police break up a week long protest calling for academic freedom.

10 Mar 2015
Battle for Iraq

Battle for Iraq

Inside the Iraqi offensive to retake areas from Islamic State militants.

10 Mar 2015
Apple Watch event

Apple Watch event

Highlights from the Apple Watch launch.

09 Mar 2015
Australia from above

Australia from above

The Land Down Under as seen from the air.

09 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures