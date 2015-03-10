The State of Hillary Clinton
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton checks her PDA upon her departure in a military C-17 plane from Malta bound for Tripoli, Libya October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton responds forcefully to intense questioning on the September attacks on U.S. diplomatic sites in Benghazi, Libya, during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington January 23, 2013....more
President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are...more
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C) arrives in Paris April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Nelson Mandela, 94, former president of South Africa, at his home in Qunu, South Africa, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
A North Korean Soldier (L) looks in through the window of the T2 building as Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates (R) tour the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Panmunjom, South Korea, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Cherie...more
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hugs Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they meet at Suu Kyi's house in Yangon December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd R) checks her phone while sitting next to South Korean Foreign Minister Kim Sung-hwan (R) at the Fourth High Level Forum on Aid Effectiveness in Busan November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets children while visiting the staff at the U.S. Embassy in Dakar, Senegal August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tour the Sultan Hassan Mosque in Cairo June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton observes a moment of silence commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, during a ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem March 3, 2009....more
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton poses for photographs before a dinner at the Matilda Bay Restaurant in Perth Australia, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attends a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Feng Li/Pool
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walks past South Korean honor guards wearing traditional costumes, at a military airport in Seongnam, near Seoul, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts while reading a local English newspaper before conducting a Web chat with Chinese internet users at the U.S. embassy in Beijing February 22, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reads her notes during a Security Council meeting to discuss Peace and Security in the Middle East during the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 26, 2012....more
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gestures with Libyan soldiers upon her departure from Tripoli in Libya October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (seated L) chats with 2010 Kennedy Center Honoree composer and lyricist Jerry Herman as fellow Honorees (4th L to R) singer and songwriter Merle Haggard, dancer, choreographer and director Bill T. Jones, and...more
Members of President Barack Obama's Cabinet, from left, Attorney General Eric Holder, Defense Secretary Robert Gates, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 25, 2011,...more
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives at the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin November 9, 2009, during celebrations to mark the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves from her car after landing in Myanmar's capital Naypyitaw November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton checks her mobile phone before a conference at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office in London March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets employees as she arrives for her first day at the State Department in Washington, January 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is joined by her husband former President Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton as she is ceremonially sworn in at the State Department in Washington, February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Then Senator Hillary Clinton leaves a news conference arm-in-arm with President-elect Barack Obama after being announced as his choice for U.S. Secretary of State in Chicago December 1, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is silhouetted by a stage light as she speaks at the University of the Western Cape about the U.S.-South Africa partnership, in Cape Town August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
