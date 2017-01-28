The state of the banned nations

FLEEING YEMEN: Tens of thousands of people have fled Yemen so far, mostly to Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan. Most of them are not Yemenis, but returning refugees and other foreigners. Given the immense hardships in Yemen, a greater refugee...more

FLEEING YEMEN: Tens of thousands of people have fled Yemen so far, mostly to Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan. Most of them are not Yemenis, but returning refugees and other foreigners. Given the immense hardships in Yemen, a greater refugee exodus might have been expected. However, penned in by ocean and desert, with only Saudi Arabia and Oman as direct neighbors, Yemenis have no easy outlets - although Riyadh now allows those already in the kingdom to stay. Flights out are irregular at best. Former havens such as Jordan now demand visas and set tough conditions. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

