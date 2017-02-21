The strange death of Kim Jong Nam
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (circled in red) looking up at departure board at the low cost carrier lobby at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia. FUJITV/via Reuters TV
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show (circled in red) a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam being accosted by a woman in a white shirt at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a woman in a white shirt (circled in red on right) walking away after accosting a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (circled in red on left) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/ via...more
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (circled in red) talking to airport staff, after being accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam talking to security personnel, after being accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show security personnel escorting a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam, after the latter was accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show security personnel escorting a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (carrying black bag) to an area with a sign reading "medical clinic", after he was accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur...more
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (3rd R with black backpack) at a counter in an area with a sign reading "medical clinic", after he was accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur...more
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show medical staff surrounding a man believed to be Kim Jong-Nam, after he was accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV
Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam. Two women from Vietnam and Indonesia have been arrested on suspicion of carrying out the assault on Kim Jong Nam. There is speculation that they administered a poison by wiping it or spraying it on his face. Royal...more
Indonesian Siti Aisyah. Royal Malaysia Police
A North Korean man identified by Malaysian police as Ri Jong Chol is taken to a police station in Sepang, Malaysia. Park Jung-ho/News1 via
Ri Jong Chol, a North Korean arrested in the probe, lived in Malaysia for more than three years without working at the company registered on his employment permit or receiving a salary. Reuters could not ascertain if Ri had any other employment or...more
North Korean suspects Ri Jae Nam (front L), Hong Song Hac (back L) and Ri Ji Hyun (R). South Korean and U.S. officials have said they believe North Korean agents assassinated Kim Jong Nam, who had been living in the Chinese territory of Macau under...more
A still image from a footage broadcast by Chinese state media believed to show a woman (wearing yellow top) suspected of involvement in the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam. CCTV via REUTERS TV
North Korean suspect Ri Ji U. Royal Malaysia Police
North Korean suspect Hong Song Hac. Royal Malaysia Police
North Korean suspect O Jong Gil. Royal Malaysia Police
North Korean suspect Ri Ji Hyon. Royal Malaysia Police
Malaysian Muhammad Farid Bin Jallaludin. Royal Malaysia Police
Members of the Royal Malaysia Police special operation forces stand guard inside the morgue at Kuala Lumpur General Hospital where Kim Jong Nam's body is held for autopsy. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man believed to be North Korean heir-apparent Kim Jong Nam takes a look around as he boards a plane upon his deportation from Japan at Tokyo's Narita international airport in May 2001. REUTERS/Eriko Sugita
Kim Jong Nam is escorted by police as he boards a plane upon his deportation from Japan at Tokyo's Narita international airport ion May 2001. REUTERS/Eriko Sugita/File Photo
