The Strauss-Kahn case

Monday, September 05, 2011

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn (C) and his wife Anne Sinclair (2nd L) arrive at Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Roissy near Paris September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn (C) and his wife Anne Sinclair (2nd L) arrive at Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Roissy near Paris September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A car carrying former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn (C) and his wife Anne Sinclair is chased by a pack of media motorcycles in Paris September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A car carrying former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn (C) and his wife Anne Sinclair is chased by a pack of media motorcycles in Paris September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair walk in the courtyard of their Paris residence after their arrival from New York September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair walk in the courtyard of their Paris residence after their arrival from New York September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Members of the media wait outside the residence of former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn after his return to Paris, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Members of the media wait outside the residence of former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn after his return to Paris, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair walk in the courtyard of their Paris residence after their arrival from New York, September 4, 2011.REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair walk in the courtyard of their Paris residence after their arrival from New York, September 4, 2011.REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A mover carries a box out of ex-IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn's New York residence and into a truck September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Dye

A mover carries a box out of ex-IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn's New York residence and into a truck September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Dye

Dominique Strauss-Kahn, former managing director of the IMF, leaves his provisional home in New York August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Dominique Strauss-Kahn, former managing director of the IMF, leaves his provisional home in New York August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair walk to catch a cab in New York August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair walk to catch a cab in New York August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

French tourists and reporters wait for the departure of former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn at his provisional home New York August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

French tourists and reporters wait for the departure of former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn at his provisional home New York August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Oumou Sistoro, a supporter of Dominique Strauss-Kahn, argues with a court officer outside the New York State Supreme Courthouse in New York, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Oumou Sistoro, a supporter of Dominique Strauss-Kahn, argues with a court officer outside the New York State Supreme Courthouse in New York, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York State Supreme Court Justice Michael Obus (R) presides over a hearing for former IMF Chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn at New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

New York State Supreme Court Justice Michael Obus (R) presides over a hearing for former IMF Chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn at New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn (R) speaks to the media after returning from the New York State Supreme Courthouse in New York August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn (R) speaks to the media after returning from the New York State Supreme Courthouse in New York August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A demonstrator holds up a sign outside of the New York State Supreme Courthouse after a hearing was held to dismiss the case against Dominique Strauss-Kahn in New York August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A demonstrator holds up a sign outside of the New York State Supreme Courthouse after a hearing was held to dismiss the case against Dominique Strauss-Kahn in New York August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair arrive at the New York State Supreme Courthouse in New York, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair arrive at the New York State Supreme Courthouse in New York, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Nafissatou Diallo, the Manhattan maid who has accused Dominique Strauss-Kahn of sexually assaulting her, and her lawyer, Kenneth P. Thompson speak to the press after meeting with the New York District Attorney in New York August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Nafissatou Diallo, the Manhattan maid who has accused Dominique Strauss-Kahn of sexually assaulting her, and her lawyer, Kenneth P. Thompson speak to the press after meeting with the New York District Attorney in New York August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Anne Sinclair, wife of former International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, searches for her friends through the media scuffle from inside her temporary Manhattan residence July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Anne Sinclair, wife of former International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, searches for her friends through the media scuffle from inside her temporary Manhattan residence July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Members of the media are seen outside the temporary Manhattan residence of former International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Members of the media are seen outside the temporary Manhattan residence of former International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A man reads the New York Daily News, which features former International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn on its front page, in Manhattan July 2, 2011. Strauss-Kahn, 62, was released from house arrest after prosecutors said the hotel maid who accused him of attempted rape lied to a grand jury and made other false statements. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A man reads the New York Daily News, which features former International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn on its front page, in Manhattan July 2, 2011. Strauss-Kahn, 62, was released from house arrest after prosecutors said the hotel maid who accused him of attempted rape lied to a grand jury and made other false statements. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Former IMF Chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn leaves Scalinatella restaurant on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Former IMF Chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn leaves Scalinatella restaurant on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair depart a hearing at the New York State Supreme Courthouse in New York July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair depart a hearing at the New York State Supreme Courthouse in New York July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City union hotel workers protest as former IMF Chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair leave Manhattan Criminal Court after Strauss-Kahn's arraignment hearing in New York June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York City union hotel workers protest as former IMF Chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair leave Manhattan Criminal Court after Strauss-Kahn's arraignment hearing in New York June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Members of the media take their positions outside the New York State Supreme Courthouse waiting for the possible release of former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn before a bail hearing in New York May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Members of the media take their positions outside the New York State Supreme Courthouse waiting for the possible release of former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn before a bail hearing in New York May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn listens to his lawyer, William Taylor, inside of a New York State Supreme Courthouse during a bail hearing in New York, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn listens to his lawyer, William Taylor, inside of a New York State Supreme Courthouse during a bail hearing in New York, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

Wife of former IMF Chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, Anne Sinclair (C) and her daughter Camille Strauss-Kahn (R) depart Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wife of former IMF Chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, Anne Sinclair (C) and her daughter Camille Strauss-Kahn (R) depart Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn departs a New York Police Department precinct in New York, late May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn departs a New York Police Department precinct in New York, late May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Jean-Christophe Cambadelis (top C), French Socialist party member, speaks to the media after a news conference at the Socialist party headquarters in Paris May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Jean-Christophe Cambadelis (top C), French Socialist party member, speaks to the media after a news conference at the Socialist party headquarters in Paris May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn appears in Manhattan Criminal Court during his arraignment in New York, May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn appears in Manhattan Criminal Court during his arraignment in New York, May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

IMF Managing Director Dominique Strauss-Kahn leaves the New York Police Department Special Victims Unit headquarters in Harlem, May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

IMF Managing Director Dominique Strauss-Kahn leaves the New York Police Department Special Victims Unit headquarters in Harlem, May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Stories regarding the arrest of Dominique Strauss-Kahn, on the front pages of the New York Daily News and the New York Post, May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Stories regarding the arrest of Dominique Strauss-Kahn, on the front pages of the New York Daily News and the New York Post, May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The NYPD prisoner movement slip for former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn. REUTERS/New York State

The NYPD prisoner movement slip for former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn. REUTERS/New York State

