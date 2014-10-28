The streets of Calais

An African migrant walks past a poster of the French Communist Party in the colours of a French flag that reads, "Liberty, Equality, Fraternity" on a street close to Calais' city hall, northern France October 27, 2014. Roughly 2,300 immigrants, many of them from Africa, are roaming the streets and sleeping in makeshift camps in and around Calais while waiting to attempt the final leg of their bid to reach Britain, according to estimates from the local prefect's office. Britain and France have agreed to improve border controls and cooperate more closely in an effort to control a growing number of illegal immigrants trying to cross the English Channel from the French port city of Calais to Britain. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol (FRANCE - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS)

