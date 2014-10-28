The streets of Calais
Mohamed, a 17-year-old Ethiopian migrant, plays on a swing in the woods, known locally as the "jungle", near the harbor of Calais in northern France October 27, 2014. Roughly 2,300 immigrants, many of them from Africa, are roaming the streets and...more
French riot policemen force out migrants who were hidden in a lorry which makes its way to the ferry terminal in Calais October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants are chased by French policemen near lorries who make their way to the ferry terminal in Calais October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French riot police stand guard as migrants kneel and eat their meal during daily food distribution in Calais October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Marine Le Pen (C), France's National Front political party leader, speaks to journalists as she walks in the streets in Calais October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People hold a banner with a message which reads, "Let's stop the movement of Hatred" as they protest outside the Calais town hall during the presence of Marine Le Pen (not pictured), France's National Front political party leader, in Calais October...more
An African migrant walks past a poster of the French Communist Party in the colours of a French flag that reads, "Liberty, Equality, Fraternity" on a street close to Calais' city hall, northern France October 27, 2014. Roughly 2,300 immigrants, many...more
A Sudanese migrant sits close to a fire, in the woods known locally as the "jungle", near the harbor of Calais in northern France October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Ethiopian migrant is reflected in a mirror close to his makeshift shelter in the woods, known locally as the "jungle", near the harbor of Calais in northern France October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants queue for the daily food distribution close to the city hall in Calais October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Seagulls fly as migrants wait near the town hall during daily food distribution in Calais October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant runs to jump on to a lorry which makes its way to the ferry terminal in Calais October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French policeman stand guard near a road where lorries make their way way to the ferry terminal in Calais October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French riot policemen force out migrants who were hidden in a lorry which makes its way to the ferry terminal in Calais October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants stand near a road where lorries pass as they wait to jump on to trucks which make their way to the ferry terminal in Calais October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
