The Syrian front
A rebel runs with his weapon past sandbags in Aleppo's al-Ramoussa frontline, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Cars burn after two car bombs at Karm al-Louz neighbourhood in Homs city, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion fire a weapon in the Mleha suburb of Damascus during what the rebel fighters said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Rebel fighters embrace each others as they celebrate, after retaking the town of Babolin in Idlib countryside from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter runs for cover after firing towards a regime's post where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are located, in Idlib countryside, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters peek through holes in a wall as they film Syrian regime's posts that surround the city of Khan Sheikhoun in northern Idlib province, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter looks through binoculars during clashes in the town of Babolin in Idlib countryside with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Men rescue a boy from under the rubble after what activists said was explosive barrels dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts as he fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Klif
A rebel fighter gestures as he runs across a street in Mleha suburb of Damascus, during what the rebel fighters said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Free Syrian Army fighters work on a map as they locate the Syrian regime's posts that surround the city of Khan Sheikhoun in northern Idlib province, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter climbs a tree to look at one of the regime's posts that surround the city of Khan Sheikhoun in northern Idlib province, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Smoke rises from a tank belonging to the Syrian government forces during clashes in the town of Morek in Hama province, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Kklif
Free Syrian Army fighter tries to pull out a body, believed to be someone from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the compound of the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of the coumpound, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Free Syrian Army fighters fire an artillery cannon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar al-Bushy
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion help a wounded comrade in Mleha suburb of Damascus during what the rebel fighters said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands in his position as smoke rises following a rocket attack against the positions of forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Khan Sheikhoun, northern Idlib province, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Kurdish People's Protection Units fighter fires his weapon towards forces from the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Al Rawiya village, Ras Al-Ain countryside, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Free Syrian Army fighters take position in al-Marjeh neighborhood in Aleppo, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Aref Haj Youssef
People rescue a man from under the rubble at a site damaged by what activists said where explosive barrels dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Free Syrian Army fighter mans a weapon on a pick-up truck during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Khan Sheikhoun, northern Idlib province, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a rocket propelled grenade launcher before heading to the front line in Khan Sheikhoun in northern Idlib province, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Syrian army soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad hold their weapons as they stand near a tank in al-Maamel area in Aleppo's countryside, after claiming to have advanced and regained control of it, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A man carries a walkie-talkie while searching for survivors at damaged site after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Rebel fighters walk with their weapons at the beach in Latakia province near the town of Kasab, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Free Syrian Army fighters fire towards forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Morek village, north Hama countryside, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Rif
Syrian army soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their weapons as they walk in al-Maamel area in Aleppo's countryside after claiming to have advanced and regained control of it, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
The mother of Free Syrian Army fighter Saleh al-Hammoud mourns his death, whom activists say was killed during shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, during his funeral in Aleppo's al-Shaar district, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Smoke rises after the Free Syrian army fighters targeted buildings where forces loyal to the Syrian regime resided, activists said in Sheikh Najjar in Aleppo, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
Residents of al-Tah village cheer as they welcome rebel fighters sitting on a tank that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after retaking the town of Babolin in Idlib countryside, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
