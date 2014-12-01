Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Dec 1, 2014 | 8:18pm GMT

The Syrian front

Free Syrian Army fighters fire an anti-aircraft weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Handarat area, north of Aleppo. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Free Syrian Army fighters fire an anti-aircraft weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Handarat area, north of Aleppo. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
Free Syrian Army fighters fire an anti-aircraft weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Handarat area, north of Aleppo. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
1 / 22
Free Syrian Army fighters take shooting positions during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Old Aleppo, November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Free Syrian Army fighters take shooting positions during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Old Aleppo, November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
Free Syrian Army fighters take shooting positions during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Old Aleppo, November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
2 / 22
An injured girl reacts during what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in the Bab al-Hadid district of Aleppo, November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

An injured girl reacts during what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in the Bab al-Hadid district of Aleppo, November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
An injured girl reacts during what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in the Bab al-Hadid district of Aleppo, November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Close
3 / 22
Fighters from the Noureddine Zanki movement, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, rest inside a room near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Rashideen neighborhood, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Fighters from the Noureddine Zanki movement, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, rest inside a room near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Rashideen neighborhood, November 27, 2014....more

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Fighters from the Noureddine Zanki movement, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, rest inside a room near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Rashideen neighborhood, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
4 / 22
A view of a van (R) belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and which rebel fighters said they ambushed in Maysaloun neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A view of a van (R) belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and which rebel fighters said they ambushed in Maysaloun neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
A view of a van (R) belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and which rebel fighters said they ambushed in Maysaloun neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
5 / 22
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, October 18, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
6 / 22
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
7 / 22
A rebel fighter carries ammunition as he heads towards his position near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled

A rebel fighter carries ammunition as he heads towards his position near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A rebel fighter carries ammunition as he heads towards his position near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled
Close
8 / 22
A rebel fighter aims his weapon as he takes a position at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maysaloun neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A rebel fighter aims his weapon as he takes a position at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maysaloun neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
A rebel fighter aims his weapon as he takes a position at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maysaloun neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
9 / 22
Rebel fighters launch a locally made weapon on the Karm al-Tarab frontline towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Asaad, at Aleppo International airport, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Rebel fighters launch a locally made weapon on the Karm al-Tarab frontline towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Asaad, at Aleppo International airport, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Rebel fighters launch a locally made weapon on the Karm al-Tarab frontline towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Asaad, at Aleppo International airport, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
10 / 22
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front poses with the Nusra flag on top of an infantry fighting vehicle at the frontline near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front poses with the Nusra flag on top of an infantry fighting vehicle at the frontline near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front poses with the Nusra flag on top of an infantry fighting vehicle at the frontline near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
11 / 22
A general view shows the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A general view shows the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
A general view shows the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
12 / 22
A USAF B-1 bomber aircraft flies over the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in Sanliurfa province, following an airstrike, November 8, 2014 . REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A USAF B-1 bomber aircraft flies over the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in Sanliurfa province, following an airstrike, November 8, 2014 . REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
A USAF B-1 bomber aircraft flies over the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in Sanliurfa province, following an airstrike, November 8, 2014 . REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
13 / 22
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a locally-made weapon launcher during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the Amerya front in Aleppo, November 5, 2014.REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a locally-made weapon launcher during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the Amerya front in Aleppo, November 5, 2014.REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a locally-made weapon launcher during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the Amerya front in Aleppo, November 5, 2014.REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
14 / 22
An injured man sits at a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

An injured man sits at a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
An injured man sits at a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Close
15 / 22
A rebel fighter runs through dust towards an area damaged by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

A rebel fighter runs through dust towards an area damaged by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A rebel fighter runs through dust towards an area damaged by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Close
16 / 22
Syrian rebel fighters fire a heavy machinegun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fighting, November 4, 2014. A Syrian rebel flag covers the front of the truck. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian rebel fighters fire a heavy machinegun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fighting, November 4, 2014. A Syrian rebel flag covers the front of the truck. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Syrian rebel fighters fire a heavy machinegun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fighting, November 4, 2014. A Syrian rebel flag covers the front of the truck. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
17 / 22
A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units prepares her military equipments near the frontline against Islamic State fighters in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units prepares her military equipments near the frontline against Islamic State fighters in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units prepares her military equipments near the frontline against Islamic State fighters in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
18 / 22
A rebel fighter fires a weapon against forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Karm al-Tarab frontline in Aleppo, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A rebel fighter fires a weapon against forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Karm al-Tarab frontline in Aleppo, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Thursday, October 30, 2014
A rebel fighter fires a weapon against forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Karm al-Tarab frontline in Aleppo, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
19 / 22
Residents walk past buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Kalasa neighbourhood, Aleppo, November 13, 2014.REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Residents walk past buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Kalasa neighbourhood, Aleppo, November 13, 2014.REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Residents walk past buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Kalasa neighbourhood, Aleppo, November 13, 2014.REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
20 / 22
Abu Saleh, a 65 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, sits at his guard post near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled

Abu Saleh, a 65 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, sits at his guard post near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province, November 25, 2014....more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Abu Saleh, a 65 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, sits at his guard post near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled
Close
21 / 22
Kurdish refugees from Kobani watch as thick smoke covers the Syrian town of Kobani during fighting between Islamic State and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in Sanliurfa province, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Kurdish refugees from Kobani watch as thick smoke covers the Syrian town of Kobani during fighting between Islamic State and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in Sanliurfa province, October...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 26, 2014
Kurdish refugees from Kobani watch as thick smoke covers the Syrian town of Kobani during fighting between Islamic State and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in Sanliurfa province, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
"Hands up, don't shoot"

"Hands up, don't shoot"

Next Slideshows

"Hands up, don't shoot"

Protesters gesture with their hands up to show support for Michael Brown.

01 Dec 2014
Pictures of the month: November

Pictures of the month: November

Our top photos from the month of November.

01 Dec 2014
World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day

The AIDS pandemic has killed up to 40 million in the past 30 years.

01 Dec 2014
Face-off in Hong Kong

Face-off in Hong Kong

Pro-democracy activists clash with police after surrounding Hong Kong's central government offices.

01 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Austrian blacksmiths produce ceremonial suits of armor for the Vatican's Swiss Guards as the craftsmanship needed to make them is disappearing.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Tokyo's cherry blossom frenzy kicks in as the weather clears and residents pour into parks ablaze with trees in full bloom.

Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Iraqi forces face a challenge in dislodging Islamic State fighters hiding in the Old City of Mosul, navigating a labyrinth of narrow, often covered alleys perfect for snipers or ambushes.

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

A four-day-old baby was one of over 480 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships during search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Indonesia blows up illegal fishing boats

Indonesia blows up illegal fishing boats

The Indonesian navy routinely destroys illegal fishing boats found in its waters.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast