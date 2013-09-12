Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Sep 12, 2013 | 4:00am BST

The Syrian front

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter points his weapon as his fellow fighter watches in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighbourhood, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter points his weapon as his fellow fighter watches in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighbourhood, September 11, 2013.

<p>A damaged room is seen in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighbourhood, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A damaged room is seen in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighbourhood, September 11, 2013.

<p>Smoke rises due to shelling from forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, according to activists, in Ariha countryside, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak</p>

September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Smoke rises due to shelling from forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, according to activists, in Ariha countryside, September 7, 2013.

<p>A sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar-Al-Assad is seen on a mirror at a window in old Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar-Al-Assad is seen on a mirror at a window in old Aleppo, September 8, 2013.

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter shoots his weapon in the old city of Aleppo, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter shoots his weapon in the old city of Aleppo, September 1, 2013.

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad beside the Canadian Hospital in Aleppo, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad beside the Canadian Hospital in Aleppo, August 31, 2013.

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a weapon as he takes a defensive position in Deir al-Zor, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a weapon as he takes a defensive position in Deir al-Zor, September 5, 2013.

<p>A young Free Syrian Army fighter sleeps on a mattress in the old city of Aleppo, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze</p>

September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A young Free Syrian Army fighter sleeps on a mattress in the old city of Aleppo, September 10, 2013.

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a hole in the wall in Ogiwl, Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a hole in the wall in Ogiwl, Aleppo, September 8, 2013.

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon through a hole in a wall from inside a room in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat</p>

September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon through a hole in a wall from inside a room in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, September 11, 2013.

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters climb a flight of stairs to take positions near Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters climb a flight of stairs to take positions near Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, September 11, 2013.

<p>An area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen through a sniper's scope held for the photographer by a Free Syrian Army fighter in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighbourhood, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Thursday, September 12, 2013

An area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen through a sniper's scope held for the photographer by a Free Syrian Army fighter in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighbourhood, September 11, 2013.

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon during what the FSA said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Idlib, September 9, 2013. REUTERS//Muhammad Qadour</p>

September 9, 2013. REUTERS//Muhammad Qadour

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon during what the FSA said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Idlib, September 9, 2013.

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters smoke cigarettes as they rest in Aleppo's Qastal al-Harami neighbourhood, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze</p>

September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters smoke cigarettes as they rest in Aleppo's Qastal al-Harami neighbourhood, September 11, 2013.

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a lookout for forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Ogiwl, Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a lookout for forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Ogiwl, Aleppo, September 8, 2013.

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters launch locally made rockets in Deir al-Zor, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi</p>

August 31, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters launch locally made rockets in Deir al-Zor, August 31, 2013.

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover as he watches forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad near Hanano Barracks in Aleppo, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover as he watches forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad near Hanano Barracks in Aleppo, September 3, 2013.

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take up shooting positions behind sandbags in Old Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters take up shooting positions behind sandbags in Old Aleppo, September 8, 2013.

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon as he stands guard inside a damaged house in Aleppo's Qastal al-Harami neighbourhood, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze</p>

September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon as he stands guard inside a damaged house in Aleppo's Qastal al-Harami neighbourhood, September 11, 2013.

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen at his guard post in the old city of Aleppo, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze</p>

September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen at his guard post in the old city of Aleppo, September 10, 2013.

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a Syrian opposition flag to attract and locate snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Qastal al-Harami neighbourhood, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze</p>

September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a Syrian opposition flag to attract and locate snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Qastal al-Harami neighbourhood, September 11, 2013.

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a position as he aims his weapon near Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a position as he aims his weapon near Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, September 11, 2013.

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter sets up a homemade rocket to be launched towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad based in the Kwers military airport in Aleppo, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie</p>

September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter sets up a homemade rocket to be launched towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad based in the Kwers military airport in Aleppo, September 9, 2013.

<p>Recruits attend a class to be trained as part of a police battalion under the Free Syrian Army's 'Farouq Omar Brigade' at their headquarters in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Recruits attend a class to be trained as part of a police battalion under the Free Syrian Army's 'Farouq Omar Brigade' at their headquarters in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, September 11, 2013.

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter burns the Syrian national flag as he raises it up for forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to see in Old Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter burns the Syrian national flag as he raises it up for forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to see in Old Aleppo, September 8, 2013.

