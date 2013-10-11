Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Oct 11, 2013 | 1:35pm BST

The Syrian Front

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take positions behind a damaged car as they fire their weapons during an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, October 9, 2013. Tires and other objects are set on fire to provide cover from the snipers. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters take positions behind a damaged car as they fire their weapons during an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, October 9, 2013. Tires and other objects are...more

Friday, October 11, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters take positions behind a damaged car as they fire their weapons during an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, October 9, 2013. Tires and other objects are set on fire to provide cover from the snipers. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali

Close
1 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Friday, October 11, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
2 / 20
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon as he sits behind sandbags in Deir al-Zor, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon as he sits behind sandbags in Deir al-Zor, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Friday, October 11, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon as he sits behind sandbags in Deir al-Zor, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
3 / 20
<p>The reflection of a Free Syrian Army fighter carrying his weapon is seen on a glass pane in a room near Aleppo's historic citadel, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze</p>

The reflection of a Free Syrian Army fighter carrying his weapon is seen on a glass pane in a room near Aleppo's historic citadel, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Friday, October 11, 2013

The reflection of a Free Syrian Army fighter carrying his weapon is seen on a glass pane in a room near Aleppo's historic citadel, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Close
4 / 20
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Friday, October 11, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
5 / 20
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon while taking cover inside a house during what activists said was clashes with the forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon while taking cover inside a house during what activists said was clashes with the forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Friday, October 11, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon while taking cover inside a house during what activists said was clashes with the forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
6 / 20
<p>Residents prepare to leave the city as they load their belongings onto a pick-up truck in Deir al-Zor, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Residents prepare to leave the city as they load their belongings onto a pick-up truck in Deir al-Zor, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Friday, October 11, 2013

Residents prepare to leave the city as they load their belongings onto a pick-up truck in Deir al-Zor, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
7 / 20
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to take cover as his fellow fighter gestures near the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to take cover as his fellow fighter gestures near the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Friday, October 11, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to take cover as his fellow fighter gestures near the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
8 / 20
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon towards snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon towards snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Friday, October 11, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon towards snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
9 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters run behind barriers fearing snipers in Sina'a neighbourhood in Deir al zor, eastern Syria, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters run behind barriers fearing snipers in Sina'a neighbourhood in Deir al zor, eastern Syria, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Friday, October 11, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters run behind barriers fearing snipers in Sina'a neighbourhood in Deir al zor, eastern Syria, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
10 / 20
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a homemade bomb towards the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a homemade bomb towards the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Friday, October 11, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a homemade bomb towards the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
11 / 20
<p>A man runs near trucks during what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Mashhad district of Aleppo, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

A man runs near trucks during what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Mashhad district of Aleppo, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Friday, October 11, 2013

A man runs near trucks during what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Mashhad district of Aleppo, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
12 / 20
<p>A view of a building that is controlled by the forces loyal to the Syrian president Bashar Al Assad is pictured in the old city of Aleppo, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

A view of a building that is controlled by the forces loyal to the Syrian president Bashar Al Assad is pictured in the old city of Aleppo, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Friday, October 11, 2013

A view of a building that is controlled by the forces loyal to the Syrian president Bashar Al Assad is pictured in the old city of Aleppo, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
13 / 20
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a position inside a room as he aims his weapon from a window in Deir al-Zor, October 9, 2013.REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a position inside a room as he aims his weapon from a window in Deir al-Zor, October 9, 2013.REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Friday, October 11, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a position inside a room as he aims his weapon from a window in Deir al-Zor, October 9, 2013.REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
14 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters move furniture inside a house in Aleppo's Izaa district, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters move furniture inside a house in Aleppo's Izaa district, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Friday, October 11, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters move furniture inside a house in Aleppo's Izaa district, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
15 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters watch television inside a room in Deir al-Zor, October 9, 2013. Picture taken October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters watch television inside a room in Deir al-Zor, October 9, 2013. Picture taken October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Friday, October 11, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters watch television inside a room in Deir al-Zor, October 9, 2013. Picture taken October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
16 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take positions behind sandbags as one of them points his weapon towards the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters take positions behind sandbags as one of them points his weapon towards the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Friday, October 11, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters take positions behind sandbags as one of them points his weapon towards the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
17 / 20
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he peeks out from a damaged shop in Deir al-Zor, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he peeks out from a damaged shop in Deir al-Zor, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Friday, October 11, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he peeks out from a damaged shop in Deir al-Zor, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
18 / 20
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires towards the village of Aziza, which is under the control of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires towards the village of Aziza, which is under the control of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Friday, October 11, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires towards the village of Aziza, which is under the control of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
19 / 20
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Friday, October 11, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Shutdown ghost town

Shutdown ghost town

Next Slideshows

Shutdown ghost town

Shutdown ghost town

The institutions of Washington DC during the shutdown.

10 Oct 2013
The overthrow of Mursi

The overthrow of Mursi

A retrospective look back at the events leading up to and the immediate aftermath of the overthrow of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi.

10 Oct 2013
Kenya's Dadaab refugee camp

Kenya's Dadaab refugee camp

Images from Kenya's Dadaab camp, near the border with Somalia.

09 Oct 2013
Cholera in Haiti

Cholera in Haiti

Cholera has killed more than 8,000 Haitians since October 2010.

09 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Several hundred people have defied winter conditions to walk across the border into Canada from the U.S. as they flee President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants, migrants and refugee agencies say.

Demolition day

Demolition day

Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korea's secretive missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures