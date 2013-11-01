The Syrian front
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he sneaks a look out of a door inside a damaged room in Aleppo October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Molham Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters fire their weapons during what the FSA said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
Residents run from a fire at a gasoline and oil shop in Aleppo's Bustan Al-Qasr neighborhood, October 20, 2013. Witnesses said the fire was caused by a bullet fired by a sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi more
Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, aims his weapon as he takes cover inside a room in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, October 28, 2013. Mohammad joined the Free Syrian Army after his father died during clashes with the...more
Fire is seen after an attack on gas pipelines in the east of Damascus, October 23, 2013.REUTERS/SANA
Free Syrian Army fighters take positions as they fire their weapons towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-tank missile towards what the FSA said were locations controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the eastern Hama countryside, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Altaftanazi
Free Syrian Army fighters are gathered inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
A member of the 'Al-Sultan Murad' brigade, operating under the Free Syrian Army, carries his weapon as he moves along piled tyres used as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October...more
A mortar shell is launched by Free Syrian Army fighters towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters take position as they aim their weapons inside a room in Bab Antakya district in Old Aleppo, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A general view shows a deserted road that leads to Deir al-Zor October 22, 2013. Picture taken October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Hatetat al-Turkman suburb, southeast of Damascus near the airport road, they after took control of it from the Free Syrian Army, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/SANA
Members of the Shabab Al-Huda brigade, operating under the Free Syrian Army, stand at the Tameko pharmaceutical factory, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of the factory, in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a shot from a tank towards what the FSA said were locations controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the eastern Hama countryside October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Altaftanazi
A Free Syrian Army fighter lights a homemade grenade before it is launched from a catapult in the direction of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he sneaks a look out of a window in Deir al-Zor October 15, 2013. Picture taken October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A disabled patient tries a prosthetic leg at a welfare workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus October 24, 2013. The center produces prosthesis from different materials including remnants of weapons, plastic mannequins and water barrels, and...more
Smoke rises after what activist say was shelling from the Syrian regime in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up position as he points his weapon in the old city of Aleppo October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter launches a rocket towards forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in Raqqa October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
A general view inside the Tameko pharmaceutical factory after the FSA claimed to have taken control of the factory, in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, aims his weapon as he runs from snipers loyal to the Syrian regime in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Hatetat al-Turkman suburb, southeast of Damascus near the airport road, after they took control of it from the Free Syrian Army, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/SANA
Free Syrian Army fighters sneak a look out of window inside a house in Bab Antakya district in Old Aleppo, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
