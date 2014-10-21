Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Oct 21, 2014 | 5:36pm BST

The tail-end of Gonzalo

A coastguard vehicle drives along the promenade as waves crash into the shoreline at Blackpool in northern England October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

A coastguard vehicle drives along the promenade as waves crash into the shoreline at Blackpool in northern England October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
A coastguard vehicle drives along the promenade as waves crash into the shoreline at Blackpool in northern England October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
1 / 11
Waves crash into the shoreline at Blackpool, October 21, 2014.REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Waves crash into the shoreline at Blackpool, October 21, 2014.REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Waves crash into the shoreline at Blackpool, October 21, 2014.REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
2 / 11
People are covered by a breaking wave as they walk along the promenade at New Brighton near Liverpool October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

People are covered by a breaking wave as they walk along the promenade at New Brighton near Liverpool October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
People are covered by a breaking wave as they walk along the promenade at New Brighton near Liverpool October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
3 / 11
Two people watch as waves crash in front of the Dominican Convent as the tail-end Hurricane Gonzalo hits, at the seaside town of Portstewart October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Two people watch as waves crash in front of the Dominican Convent as the tail-end Hurricane Gonzalo hits, at the seaside town of Portstewart October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Two people watch as waves crash in front of the Dominican Convent as the tail-end Hurricane Gonzalo hits, at the seaside town of Portstewart October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
4 / 11
People are buffeted by gale force winds as the tail-end Hurricane Gonzalo hits, at the seaside town of Portstewart October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People are buffeted by gale force winds as the tail-end Hurricane Gonzalo hits, at the seaside town of Portstewart October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
People are buffeted by gale force winds as the tail-end Hurricane Gonzalo hits, at the seaside town of Portstewart October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
5 / 11
Waves crash into the shoreline at Blackpool October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Waves crash into the shoreline at Blackpool October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Waves crash into the shoreline at Blackpool October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
6 / 11
A pin on the Old Course bends in gale force winds as the tail-end Hurricane Gonzalo hits, at the seaside town of Portstewart October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A pin on the Old Course bends in gale force winds as the tail-end Hurricane Gonzalo hits, at the seaside town of Portstewart October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
A pin on the Old Course bends in gale force winds as the tail-end Hurricane Gonzalo hits, at the seaside town of Portstewart October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
7 / 11
Pedestrians walk past a mural covering a building undergoing construction in London October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Pedestrians walk past a mural covering a building undergoing construction in London October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Pedestrians walk past a mural covering a building undergoing construction in London October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
8 / 11
Women stand on the promenade as waves crash into the shoreline at Blackpool October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Women stand on the promenade as waves crash into the shoreline at Blackpool October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Women stand on the promenade as waves crash into the shoreline at Blackpool October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
9 / 11
People take photographs of heavy seas in front of New Brighton lighthouse near Liverpool October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

People take photographs of heavy seas in front of New Brighton lighthouse near Liverpool October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
People take photographs of heavy seas in front of New Brighton lighthouse near Liverpool October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
10 / 11
A seagull flies in front of the Dominican Convent as the tail-end Hurricane Gonzalo hits, at the seaside town of Portstewart October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A seagull flies in front of the Dominican Convent as the tail-end Hurricane Gonzalo hits, at the seaside town of Portstewart October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
A seagull flies in front of the Dominican Convent as the tail-end Hurricane Gonzalo hits, at the seaside town of Portstewart October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Oscar Pistorius sentenced

Oscar Pistorius sentenced

Next Slideshows

Oscar Pistorius sentenced

Oscar Pistorius sentenced

The "Blade Runner" is sentenced to five years in prison for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

21 Oct 2014
Bodies found in Indiana

Bodies found in Indiana

An Indiana man suspected of being a serial killer leads police to bodies left in abandoned houses.

20 Oct 2014
Destruction in Donetsk

Destruction in Donetsk

Residents are caught in the crossfire as rebels and government forces battle for control of the eastern city.

20 Oct 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

17 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast