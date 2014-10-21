The tail-end of Gonzalo
A coastguard vehicle drives along the promenade as waves crash into the shoreline at Blackpool in northern England October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Waves crash into the shoreline at Blackpool, October 21, 2014.REUTERS/Andrew Yates
People are covered by a breaking wave as they walk along the promenade at New Brighton near Liverpool October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Two people watch as waves crash in front of the Dominican Convent as the tail-end Hurricane Gonzalo hits, at the seaside town of Portstewart October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People are buffeted by gale force winds as the tail-end Hurricane Gonzalo hits, at the seaside town of Portstewart October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Waves crash into the shoreline at Blackpool October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A pin on the Old Course bends in gale force winds as the tail-end Hurricane Gonzalo hits, at the seaside town of Portstewart October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Pedestrians walk past a mural covering a building undergoing construction in London October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Women stand on the promenade as waves crash into the shoreline at Blackpool October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
People take photographs of heavy seas in front of New Brighton lighthouse near Liverpool October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A seagull flies in front of the Dominican Convent as the tail-end Hurricane Gonzalo hits, at the seaside town of Portstewart October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
