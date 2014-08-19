Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Aug 19, 2014 | 2:00am BST

The top-earning models

1: Gisele Bundchen remains the world's highest-earning model this year according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The Brazilian supermodel earned an impressive $47 million in the last year. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

1: Gisele Bundchen remains the world's highest-earning model this year according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The Brazilian supermodel earned an impressive $47 million in the last year. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
1: Gisele Bundchen remains the world's highest-earning model this year according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The Brazilian supermodel earned an impressive $47 million in the last year. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
1 / 10
2. Doutzen Kroes earned $8 million last year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2. Doutzen Kroes earned $8 million last year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
2. Doutzen Kroes earned $8 million last year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 10
3. Adriana Lima also earned $8 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

3. Adriana Lima also earned $8 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
3. Adriana Lima also earned $8 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 10
4. Kate Moss earned $7 million. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

4. Kate Moss earned $7 million. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
4. Kate Moss earned $7 million. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
4 / 10
5. Kate Upton earned $7 million. REUTERS/Neil Hall

5. Kate Upton earned $7 million. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
5. Kate Upton earned $7 million. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
5 / 10
6. Miranda Kerr earned $7 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

6. Miranda Kerr earned $7 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
6. Miranda Kerr earned $7 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 10
7. Liu Wen earned $7 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

7. Liu Wen earned $7 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
7. Liu Wen earned $7 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
7 / 10
8. Alessandra Ambrosio earned $5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

8. Alessandra Ambrosio earned $5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
8. Alessandra Ambrosio earned $5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 10
9. Hilary Rhoda earned $5 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

9. Hilary Rhoda earned $5 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
9. Hilary Rhoda earned $5 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 10
10. Natalia Vodianova earned $4 million. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

10. Natalia Vodianova earned $4 million. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
10. Natalia Vodianova earned $4 million. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Robin Williams mourned

Robin Williams mourned

Next Slideshows

Robin Williams mourned

Robin Williams mourned

Fans gather to mourn the death of actor and comedian Robin Williams.

13 Aug 2014
Robin Williams: 1951 - 2014

Robin Williams: 1951 - 2014

Famed actor and comedian Robin Williams dies at the age of 63.

12 Aug 2014
Teen Choice Awards

Teen Choice Awards

Highlights from the Teen Choice Awards.

11 Aug 2014
Teen Choice Awards red carpet

Teen Choice Awards red carpet

Style at the Teen Choice Awards.

11 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures