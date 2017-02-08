The trials of Alexei Navalny
Russian anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny attends a hearing at the Lublinsky district court in Moscow, August 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia attend a hearing at the Lublinsky district court in Moscow, April 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Alexei Navalny walks out of a detention center in Moscow, March 2015. Navalny walked out a week after fellow opposition leader Boris Nemtsov was shot dead in what his allies say was a political killing aimed at intimidating them. REUTERS/Maxim...more
Alexei Navalny looks out from a police car after attending a court hearing for distributing leaflets promoting an upcoming opposition rally in Moscow, February 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow for distributing leaflets promoting an upcoming opposition rally, February 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Alexei Navalny gets into a police car after he was detained while leaving a radio station in Moscow, January 2015. Navalny said he would no longer comply with the terms of his house arrest and had cut off his monitoring tag. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Alexei Navalny appeals to the judge as his wife Yulia comforts him hearing a court verdict in Moscow, December 2014. The court ruled to give Navalny a suspended sentence for embezzling money but jailed his brother for three and a half years in a case...more
Alexei Navalny speaks to a police officer outside a courthouse in Moscow after police detained dozens of protesters where a judge was expected to sentence eight defendants convicted of attacking police at a 2012 demonstration against President...more
Alexei Navalny stands in his office during an interview with Reuters in Moscow, January 2014. Navalny criticized what he said was huge overspending on the Sochi Winter Olympics and accused Russian officials and businessmen of making big profits from...more
Alexei Navalny attends an exhibition, part of the art project Drawing the Court, in Kirov, October 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Alexei Navalny, facing five years in prison if his appeal against a theft conviction is rejected, speaks during a court session in Kirov, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Alexei Navalny addresses supporters during a rally in Moscow, September 2013. Navalny called on supporters to rally in protest against the results of a Moscow election which he says was rigged in favour of the Kremlin. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Alexei Navalny, accompanied by his wife Yulia and children Dasha (R) and Zakhar, leaves his apartment to walk to vote in the Moscow mayoral election, September 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Alexei Navalny, running as a candidate in the Moscow mayoral election, and his wife Yulia look on during a rally in Moscow, September 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Alexei Navalny addresses supporters after arriving from Kirov, with his wife Yulia, at a railway station in Moscow, after Russia unexpectedly freed him on bail, bending to the will of thousands of protesters who denounced his five-year jail sentence,...more
An Interior Ministry officer removes handcuffs from Alexei Navalny during a court session in Kirov, July 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A policeman beats a man who was detained inside a police bus during a protest against the verdict sentencing Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Policemen detain Alexei Navalny after he visited the city's election commission office to submit documents to register as a mayoral election candidate in Moscow, July 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Police detain opposition leader Alexey Navalny during an unauthorized rally in Moscow, December 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A journalist films the apartment of Alexei Navalny after it was searched by police in Moscow, June 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
Police guard an area outside a detention center in Moscow where Alexei Navalny is being held after being arrested at an opposition protest, December 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Members of the Russian radical feminist group Pussy Riot stage a performance to support detained opposition activists on a roof near the detention center housing Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, December 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Alexei Navalny looks out of the window of his cell in a detention center in Moscow, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Alexei Navalny speaks during an opposition protest in central Moscow, December 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
