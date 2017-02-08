The trials of Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny appeals to the judge as his wife Yulia comforts him hearing a court verdict in Moscow, December 2014. The court ruled to give Navalny a suspended sentence for embezzling money but jailed his brother for three and a half years in a case...more

Alexei Navalny appeals to the judge as his wife Yulia comforts him hearing a court verdict in Moscow, December 2014. The court ruled to give Navalny a suspended sentence for embezzling money but jailed his brother for three and a half years in a case seen as part of a campaign to stifle dissent. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

