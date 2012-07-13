Edition:
The truckers' jamboree

<p>Will Schmidt, a truck driver from Montana, drinks a beer while attending the Iowa 80 Truckstop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. The Iowa 80, located along Interstate 80, is said to be the world's largest truck stop. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Friday, July 13, 2012

<p>Young girls take part in the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa on July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Friday, July 13, 2012

<p>Festival goers walk through the parking lot of the Iowa 80 while attending the truckstop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Friday, July 13, 2012

<p>A girl purchases a snow cone during the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Friday, July 13, 2012

<p>Local residents take part in the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Friday, July 13, 2012

<p>A man raises the arm of his 20-month-old daughter Dezirae, a request for passing truck drivers to blow their horns, during the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa on July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Friday, July 13, 2012

<p>A vintage Shell fuel pump is displayed at the Iowa 80 trucking museum in Walcott, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Friday, July 13, 2012

<p>A boy takes photographs in the Iowa 80 trucking museum in Walcott, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Friday, July 13, 2012

<p>Truckers and local residents attend the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa on July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Friday, July 13, 2012

<p>Kameron Hays, 7, sports a mohawk hairstyle while attending the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Friday, July 13, 2012

<p>A girl wears her jeans partially outside her boots during the the Iowa 80 Truckstop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Friday, July 13, 2012

<p>A child in a stroller is covered with a cloth depicting an image of the Statue of Liberty during the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Friday, July 13, 2012

<p>A couple prepares to lift their children, sitting in a stroller, after shopping at the Iowa 80 truck stop store ahead of the 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Friday, July 13, 2012

<p>Elderly women blush while shopping at the Iowa 80 truck stop during the truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa on July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Friday, July 13, 2012

<p>The words "Iowa 80" are seen printed on the front door of a vintage truck at the Iowa 80 trucking museum in Walcott, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Friday, July 13, 2012

<p>Joyce Wagner sits on a bale of hay while taking part in the Iowa 80 Truckstop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Friday, July 13, 2012

<p>A young truck driver carries a pack of Marlboro cigarettes in the front pocket of a torn shirt during the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa on July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Friday, July 13, 2012

<p>Marin Page, 13, watches the festivities while lounging next to her family's truck during the Iowa 80 Truckstop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Friday, July 13, 2012

<p>A man sits near his truck after attending the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa on July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Friday, July 13, 2012

<p>A couple walks through the parking lot of the Iowa 80 truck stop after the 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Friday, July 13, 2012

