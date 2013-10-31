Edition:
The Uighurs of China

<p>An ethnic Uighur man walks with his goats along a farming area near Lukqun town, in Xinjiang province October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Muslims pray at a mosque in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Participants ride horses as they fight for a slaughtered goat during a Buzkashi event in Yuli county, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, October 19, 2013. Buzkashi is a traditional central Asian sport played between two teams of horsemen competing to throw a beheaded goat into a scoring circle. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>An ethnic Uighur man plays with his grandson in the old district of Kashgar city, in Xinjiang province August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>An ethnic Uighur farmer drives a motorcycle pulling a cart near Lukqun town, in Xinjiang province October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>An Imam calls on Muslim Uighurs for their afternoon prayer with a self-made iron loudspeaker on the roof of the Kuqa Mosque, the second biggest mosque in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, August 20, 2012. Picture taken August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Participants run as they carry their sheep during a "Running with Sheep" race in Yiwu county, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, August 22, 2013. The event is part of a harvest celebration activity which also includes a sheep beauty contest and a sheep slaughter. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>An ethnic Uighur woman (C) hugs her son as she stands outside her house with her daughter (R) and neighbours at an old residential area of Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rooney Chen</p>

<p>An ethnic Uighur man rides a horse in snow in Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Ethnic Uighur customers select goats at a fair on a street in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region July 21, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong</p>

<p>An ethnic Uighur man lies on a couch as he keeps an eye on his belongings at his newly-demolished house making way for a residential complex in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>An ethnic Uighur dentist examines the teeth of a patient at a local health bureau in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Ethnic Uighur men walk outside a mosque in Kashgar, Xinjiang province, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>An elderly Uighur man and his grandson (C) look at pirated VCDs and DVDs at a market on the outskirts of Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>An Uighur vendor cuts meat at a street market in Kashgar, Xinjiang province August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>An ethnic Uighur man sits at a local market in Kashgar, Xinjiang province August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>An ethnic Uighur child pulls a donkey near Mount Tianshan in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

