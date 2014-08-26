Edition:
Pictures | Tue Aug 26, 2014 | 9:40pm BST

The Ukraine front

An Ukrainian serviceman shoots during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
An Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

An Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Ukrainian servicemen are seen during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

An Ukrainian serviceman walks near an unmarked grave at his position near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter gunship flies above a military base in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An Ukrainian serviceman is seen next to a sight for a gun near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen sit at their positions in front of a small painting near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A crater made by a shell which, according to a fighter of the Ukrainian volunteer Dnipro battalion was fired from the territory of Russia, is seen near the town of Novoazovsk, eastern Ukraine, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

An Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A girl gives a flower to a new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich" during a ceremony, where he and his comrades will take an oath of allegiance to the country, in Kiev August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

New volunteers of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich" stand during a ceremony, where they will take an oath of allegiance to the country, in Kiev August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A woman reacts as she embraces her son, who joined as a new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich", before a ceremony, where he and his comrades will take an oath of allegiance to the country, in Kiev August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

