The Ukraine front
An Ukrainian serviceman shoots during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
An Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
An Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Ukrainian servicemen are seen during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
An Ukrainian serviceman walks near an unmarked grave at his position near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter gunship flies above a military base in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An Ukrainian serviceman is seen next to a sight for a gun near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen sit at their positions in front of a small painting near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A crater made by a shell which, according to a fighter of the Ukrainian volunteer Dnipro battalion was fired from the territory of Russia, is seen near the town of Novoazovsk, eastern Ukraine, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
An Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A girl gives a flower to a new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich" during a ceremony, where he and his comrades will take an oath of allegiance to the country, in Kiev August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
New volunteers of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich" stand during a ceremony, where they will take an oath of allegiance to the country, in Kiev August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A woman reacts as she embraces her son, who joined as a new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich", before a ceremony, where he and his comrades will take an oath of allegiance to the country, in Kiev August 26, 2014....more
