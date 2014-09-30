Edition:
The Umbrella Revolution

A man walks by a barricade of metal fence and umbrellas on a street at the central financial district, near the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A protester walks in tear gas fired by riot policemen after thousands of protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Umbrellas used by protesters are seen at a site where they blocked the main road leading to the financial Central district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pro-democracy students scuffle with riot police after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Protesters take shelter from the rain under umbrellas as they block the main street to the financial Central district outside of the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A protester raises his umbrellas in front of tear gas which was fired by riot police to disperse protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police use pepper spray as they clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A protester draws on an umbrella with Chinese characters reading "true elections" (in white) during a rally blocking the main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Riot police scuffle with pro-democracy students after they stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A protester throws an umbrella at riot police as fellow demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A poster with a drawing of an umbrella with the Chinese characters "peace" is displayed at a rally as protesters block the main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Protesters rally next to an umbrella as they block the main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Riot police target pro-democracy students with pepper spray after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A riot policeman uses pepper spray during a clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Protesters carry umbrellas to try to protect themselves from being pepper-sprayed during a confrontation with the police in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police leave an area in front of the government headquarters as protesters block the main street to the financial Central district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Pro-democracy students shout as they are surrounded by police during a confrontation at the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man takes picture of umbrellas and signs placed along a main street at Mongkok shopping district, which was occupied by protesters, in Hong Kong September 30,2014. One of the signs reads: "Shame of the Hong Kong Government." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Protesters walk past an umbrella as they block the main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Riot police scuffle with pro-democracy students after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man holds a sign which read 'For democracy with peace' as protesters block a street near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Students from various universities take part in a demonstration at the Chinese University in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

