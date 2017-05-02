Edition:
The U.S.-Mexico border now

A worker stands next to a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A member of the U.S. border patrol inspects the area where the border fence separating Mexico and the United States is interrupted, on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
Senator Ron Johnson, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, checks out the material used on the border fence during visit to the U.S. Mexico border area in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, April 22, 2017
A shoe and clothes pins are seen on a clothes line next to a section of the border fence separating Mexico and the United States, on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
A house stands next to a section of the border fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
U.S. border patrol agents detain a man after he was spotted crossing illegally into the United States along the Mexican border near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
The border fence between Mexico and the United States is pictured near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A Donald Trump for President campaign sticker is shown attached to a U.S. Customs sign hanging on the border fence between Mexico and the United States near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Men run on the banks of the Rio Bravo and the natural border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The writing on the pedestrian bridge reads "Water for Life." REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017
A U.S. border patrol agent keeps watch along the fence next to the Mexican border in Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Three men from India jump the fence from Mexico and give themselves up to U.S. border patrol agents in Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
U.S. border patrol agents patrol at night along the border wall next to Mexico in Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A child plays with a ball at his house as a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen in the background at Anapra neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
U.S. border patrol agent Alessio Faccin walks along the border fence separating Mexican from the United States near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Sport shoes hang from a power line near a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Anapra neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
U.S. Border Patrol supervisor Robert Stine looks out over the border wall and a small portion of his stations patrol area from the top of a hill near Jacumba, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A framed picture of Our Lady of Guadalupe is seen at a house as a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen in the background at Anapra neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Children play at a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Picture taken from the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents stop traffic heading into Mexico to check vehicles leaving the country in San Ysidro, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A woman talks to her relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
A church at the Museum of History in Granite is seen in Felicity, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A road abruptly ends next to a sign for a cattle ranch near Douglas, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
The border fence is seen after volunteers painted it Sky Blue, between the United States and Mexico, to give it the illusion of transparency during the "Borrando la Frontera" (Erasing the Border) Art Project of Ana Teresa Fernandez, in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Wooden crosses, in memory of migrants who died crossing to the U.S., lean on the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. in Nogales, in Sonora state, Mexico. REUTERS/David Alire Garcia

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Tourists in San Diego, California, U.S. are seen behind a fence separating Mexico and the United States. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
People standing on the Mexican side look at relatives separated by deportation and immigration hugging during a brief reunification meeting at the banks of the Rio Bravo, a natural border between U.S. and Mexico. The event was organized by a Human Rights organization named "Hugs, No Walls". REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Buildings in Nogales, Mexico (R) are separated by a border fence from Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A boy talks to his relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
A U.S. Border patrol agent opens a gate on the fence along the Mexico border to allow vehicles pass in El Paso, U.S.. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A woman in Friendship Park in San Diego, California, U.S. speaks with children across a fence separating Mexico and the United States. Picture taken from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
A burnt car is seen next to a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A Mexican migrant talks to a family member through the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United States, after a bi-national Mass in support of migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
A fence separates the border towns of Nogales, Mexico (R) and Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
