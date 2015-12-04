Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Dec 4, 2015 | 7:55pm GMT

The victims of San Bernardino

Michael Wetzel, 37, Lake Arrowhead - Survived by his wife Renee and six children, ranging in age from 1 year old to 14, according to a post on his church's website. He was a spiritual leader to his family, according to his pastor, Rod Akins of the Church of the Woods. Akins posted a statement from Renee on the church's website, along with photos of the family and a video of Wetzel helping to lead the Advent service on Nov. 30. REUTERS/Church of the Woods/Handout via Reuters

Michael Wetzel, 37, Lake Arrowhead - Survived by his wife Renee and six children, ranging in age from 1 year old to 14, according to a post on his church's website. He was a spiritual leader to his family, according to his pastor, Rod Akins of the...more

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Michael Wetzel, 37, Lake Arrowhead - Survived by his wife Renee and six children, ranging in age from 1 year old to 14, according to a post on his church's website. He was a spiritual leader to his family, according to his pastor, Rod Akins of the Church of the Woods. Akins posted a statement from Renee on the church's website, along with photos of the family and a video of Wetzel helping to lead the Advent service on Nov. 30. REUTERS/Church of the Woods/Handout via Reuters
Close
1 / 8
Sierra Clayborn, 27, Moreno Valley - "I love hanging out with friends and I love my blooming career in public and environmental health," Clayborn wrote on her Facebook page. "I am a creative individual with a fun outlook on life. I love my life." Tamishia Clayborn, who identified herself as Clayborn's sister in a Facebook message, wrote: "RIP Baby sis I love you more than you ever knew. You were taken too soon. My heart is broken. I am completely devastated..." /Via Social Media

Sierra Clayborn, 27, Moreno Valley - "I love hanging out with friends and I love my blooming career in public and environmental health," Clayborn wrote on her Facebook page. "I am a creative individual with a fun outlook on life. I love my life."...more

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Sierra Clayborn, 27, Moreno Valley - "I love hanging out with friends and I love my blooming career in public and environmental health," Clayborn wrote on her Facebook page. "I am a creative individual with a fun outlook on life. I love my life." Tamishia Clayborn, who identified herself as Clayborn's sister in a Facebook message, wrote: "RIP Baby sis I love you more than you ever knew. You were taken too soon. My heart is broken. I am completely devastated..." /Via Social Media
Close
2 / 8
Nicholas Thalasinos, 52, Colton - Survived by his wife of 14 years, Jennifer, according to the Los Angeles Times. She told the newspaper her husband was a health inspector who worked with shooting suspect Syed Farook. The couple were Messianic Jews, his wife said. Thalasinos wore tzitzit, traditional fringe tassels, as well as a tie clip with the Star of David. "My husband was just a very devout believer," she told the newspaper. "He became born again a couple of years ago and because of that I had a very strong faith, so I know that he's in a much better place." She added that her husband evangelized many. "He wanted to serve the Lord and bring more people to the Lord." /Via Social Media

Nicholas Thalasinos, 52, Colton - Survived by his wife of 14 years, Jennifer, according to the Los Angeles Times. She told the newspaper her husband was a health inspector who worked with shooting suspect Syed Farook. The couple were Messianic Jews,...more

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Nicholas Thalasinos, 52, Colton - Survived by his wife of 14 years, Jennifer, according to the Los Angeles Times. She told the newspaper her husband was a health inspector who worked with shooting suspect Syed Farook. The couple were Messianic Jews, his wife said. Thalasinos wore tzitzit, traditional fringe tassels, as well as a tie clip with the Star of David. "My husband was just a very devout believer," she told the newspaper. "He became born again a couple of years ago and because of that I had a very strong faith, so I know that he's in a much better place." She added that her husband evangelized many. "He wanted to serve the Lord and bring more people to the Lord." /Via Social Media
Close
3 / 8
Aurora Godoy, 26, San Jacinto - Wife, mother of a two-year-old boy, married in 2012, according to an online fundraising page and her Facebook account. She was a fan of NFL team the Green Bay Packers. "Aurora was a beautiful 26-year-old woman who is leaving behind a beautiful baby boy named Alexander Godoy and loving husband, James Godoy," a message on a GoFundMe page said. "The Godoy family has always been positive, fun, loving." /Via Social Media

Aurora Godoy, 26, San Jacinto - Wife, mother of a two-year-old boy, married in 2012, according to an online fundraising page and her Facebook account. She was a fan of NFL team the Green Bay Packers. "Aurora was a beautiful 26-year-old woman who is...more

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Aurora Godoy, 26, San Jacinto - Wife, mother of a two-year-old boy, married in 2012, according to an online fundraising page and her Facebook account. She was a fan of NFL team the Green Bay Packers. "Aurora was a beautiful 26-year-old woman who is leaving behind a beautiful baby boy named Alexander Godoy and loving husband, James Godoy," a message on a GoFundMe page said. "The Godoy family has always been positive, fun, loving." /Via Social Media
Close
4 / 8
Larry Daniel Kaufman, 42, Rialto - Ran the coffee shop in a building at the Inland Regional Center. Survived by his boyfriend, Ryan Reyes, according to the Los Angeles Times. Reyes told CNN that Kaufman was popular for his outgoing personality and that for years he played an active role in staging a local Renaissance faire. "One of those people that everybody loved, got along with everybody, the life of the party, always funny, always creative," Reyes said. /Via Social Media

Larry Daniel Kaufman, 42, Rialto - Ran the coffee shop in a building at the Inland Regional Center. Survived by his boyfriend, Ryan Reyes, according to the Los Angeles Times. Reyes told CNN that Kaufman was popular for his outgoing personality and...more

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Larry Daniel Kaufman, 42, Rialto - Ran the coffee shop in a building at the Inland Regional Center. Survived by his boyfriend, Ryan Reyes, according to the Los Angeles Times. Reyes told CNN that Kaufman was popular for his outgoing personality and that for years he played an active role in staging a local Renaissance faire. "One of those people that everybody loved, got along with everybody, the life of the party, always funny, always creative," Reyes said. /Via Social Media
Close
5 / 8
Shannon Johnson, 45, Los Angeles - Johnson lived in the Koreatown section of Los Angeles with his girlfriend and rose before dawn every day to travel to San Bernardino, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement. His girlfriend, Mandy Pfifer, is a longtime member of the mayor's crisis response team. "We offer our full support to Mandy in this unimaginably difficult time, and I send my deepest condolences to Shannon�s family and all who are grieving loved ones in the aftermath of this senseless tragedy," Garcetti said. /Via Social Media

Shannon Johnson, 45, Los Angeles - Johnson lived in the Koreatown section of Los Angeles with his girlfriend and rose before dawn every day to travel to San Bernardino, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement. His girlfriend, Mandy...more

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Shannon Johnson, 45, Los Angeles - Johnson lived in the Koreatown section of Los Angeles with his girlfriend and rose before dawn every day to travel to San Bernardino, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement. His girlfriend, Mandy Pfifer, is a longtime member of the mayor's crisis response team. "We offer our full support to Mandy in this unimaginably difficult time, and I send my deepest condolences to Shannon�s family and all who are grieving loved ones in the aftermath of this senseless tragedy," Garcetti said. /Via Social Media
Close
6 / 8
Robert Adams, 40, Yucaipa - Married, father of young daughter, according to an online fundraising page. Adams enjoyed playing video games and discussing politics, at times sharing news reports and comments on the U.S. response to Islamic State militants, and was also a proud and happy father to his daughter, according to messages from people who identified themselves as his friends on the fundraising page and photos and comments on his personal Facebook page. "He was 100% lost in Daddy land with Savannah," a man who identified himself as Shawn Brady wrote on the fundraising page. /Via Social Media

Robert Adams, 40, Yucaipa - Married, father of young daughter, according to an online fundraising page. Adams enjoyed playing video games and discussing politics, at times sharing news reports and comments on the U.S. response to Islamic State...more

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Robert Adams, 40, Yucaipa - Married, father of young daughter, according to an online fundraising page. Adams enjoyed playing video games and discussing politics, at times sharing news reports and comments on the U.S. response to Islamic State militants, and was also a proud and happy father to his daughter, according to messages from people who identified themselves as his friends on the fundraising page and photos and comments on his personal Facebook page. "He was 100% lost in Daddy land with Savannah," a man who identified himself as Shawn Brady wrote on the fundraising page. /Via Social Media
Close
7 / 8
Damian Meins, 58, Riverside. /Via Social Media

Damian Meins, 58, Riverside. /Via Social Media

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Damian Meins, 58, Riverside. /Via Social Media
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Trudeau's first month in office

Trudeau's first month in office

Next Slideshows

Trudeau's first month in office

Trudeau's first month in office

Canada's new Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's first month in office included taking part in the climate change conference and the G20 summit.

04 Dec 2015
The San Bernardino arsenal

The San Bernardino arsenal

The couple accused of killing 14 people in the California shooting amassed a cache of assault-style rifles, thousands of rounds of ammunition and pipe bombs.

04 Dec 2015
Clashes on the Greek-Macedonian border

Clashes on the Greek-Macedonian border

Migrants stranded on the Greek side for weeks clash with police.

04 Dec 2015
Shooting in San Bernardino

Shooting in San Bernardino

Our latest images from the shooting aftermath in San Bernardino, California.

04 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures