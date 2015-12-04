The victims of San Bernardino
Michael Wetzel, 37, Lake Arrowhead - Survived by his wife Renee and six children, ranging in age from 1 year old to 14, according to a post on his church's website. He was a spiritual leader to his family, according to his pastor, Rod Akins of the...more
Sierra Clayborn, 27, Moreno Valley - "I love hanging out with friends and I love my blooming career in public and environmental health," Clayborn wrote on her Facebook page. "I am a creative individual with a fun outlook on life. I love my life."...more
Nicholas Thalasinos, 52, Colton - Survived by his wife of 14 years, Jennifer, according to the Los Angeles Times. She told the newspaper her husband was a health inspector who worked with shooting suspect Syed Farook. The couple were Messianic Jews,...more
Aurora Godoy, 26, San Jacinto - Wife, mother of a two-year-old boy, married in 2012, according to an online fundraising page and her Facebook account. She was a fan of NFL team the Green Bay Packers. "Aurora was a beautiful 26-year-old woman who is...more
Larry Daniel Kaufman, 42, Rialto - Ran the coffee shop in a building at the Inland Regional Center. Survived by his boyfriend, Ryan Reyes, according to the Los Angeles Times. Reyes told CNN that Kaufman was popular for his outgoing personality and...more
Shannon Johnson, 45, Los Angeles - Johnson lived in the Koreatown section of Los Angeles with his girlfriend and rose before dawn every day to travel to San Bernardino, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement. His girlfriend, Mandy...more
Robert Adams, 40, Yucaipa - Married, father of young daughter, according to an online fundraising page. Adams enjoyed playing video games and discussing politics, at times sharing news reports and comments on the U.S. response to Islamic State...more
Damian Meins, 58, Riverside. /Via Social Media
