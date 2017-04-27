The view from Trump Tower
A view of the public atrium inside Trump Tower in New York City, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman uses a mobile phone to photograph Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A signed photograph of Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump hangs in a Starbucks coffee shop inside the main lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Women look at jewelry in the Ivanka Trump shop inside Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man crosses a barricaded section of 5th Avenue in front of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A doorman peers out from the lobby at the 5th Avenue entrance to Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man photographs items for sale from the Donald J. Trump Signature Collection inside a glass case inside Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A worker stands at the entrance to the main elevators inside the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man uses a mobile phone to photograph inside the public atrium at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Items are seen for sale at a gift shop inside Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Heavily armed New York City Police officers stand outside the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A New York City Police officer stands inside a security booth within a secured area outside Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pedestrians are seen in a slow shutter speed photograph as they pass Trump Tower on 5th Avenue. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tourists use mobile phones to photograph Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The West facing side of Trump Tower on 5th Avenue. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head...
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear...
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future...
Man arrested at Whitehall
Police arrest a man close to Prime Minister Theresa May's official Downing Street residence.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.