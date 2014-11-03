The Virgin Galactic crash site
Investigators from the NTSB and Scale Composites inspect wreckage from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
A small bit of wreckage from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo lies in the desert near Cantil, California.
Sheriff's deputies look at a piece of debris near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
A piece of wreckage from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo lies by a road near Cantil, California.
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
Investigators pick up wreckage of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo along a railroad track near Cantil, California.
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
The Virgin Galactic hanger is seen at Mojave airport in Mojave, California.
Investigators from the NTSB inspect wreckage at one of the debris fields of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
Investigators from the NTSB and Scale Composites look for debris from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo in the desert near Cantil, California.
Orange flags mark small pieces of wreckage along a railroad track from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
Investigators from the NTSB and Scale Composites inspect wreckage at one of the debris fields of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
Investigators from the NTSB walk through one of the debris fields of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
Investigators pick up pieces of wreckage along a railroad track from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
