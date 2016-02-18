The voters of Niger

Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. The former French colony has a population of 19 million. However only the 7.5 million whose names appear on the electoral register will...more

Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. The former French colony has a population of 19 million. However only the 7.5 million whose names appear on the electoral register will be able to cast their votes in the presidential and legislative poll on February 21. REUTERS/Joe Penney

