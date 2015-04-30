The war in Vietnam

Viet Cong prisoners sit on the tarmac at Tan Son Nhut Air Base under the watchful eyes of South Vietnamese military police, February 12, 1973. The prisoners were to be airlifted to Loc Ninh, South Vietnam, for a prisoner exchange with North Vietnam....more

Viet Cong prisoners sit on the tarmac at Tan Son Nhut Air Base under the watchful eyes of South Vietnamese military police, February 12, 1973. The prisoners were to be airlifted to Loc Ninh, South Vietnam, for a prisoner exchange with North Vietnam. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S. National Archives

