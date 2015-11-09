Edition:
The war on polio

A girl receives polio vaccination outside her house in Yemen's capital Sanaa, Yemen, November 9, 2015. According to local media, Yemen started on Monday a three-day house-to-house polio vaccination campaign that aims to target around five million children under five years of age. A global vaccination campaign has all but beaten the crippling virus, with only Pakistan and Afghanistan reporting cases this year. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A boy suffering from polio crawls beside his braces at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2011
A girl receives polio vaccine drops at a government children's hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Peter Narra pushes the wheelchair of his wife Mary Grace, who is suffering from polio, as they paddle in the waters of Manila Bay during Easter Sunday, April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2011
A child receives a drop of polio vaccine at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees supported Jalozai camp on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2012
A child afflicted by polio lies by makeshift crutches and braces at the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 20, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2006
A girl cries as she waits for a Polio vaccine shot in Sanaa, Yemen, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2012
Jean-Pierre Kalikunshe, 10, who has had surgery to correct a deformed leg, sits on a bed at the Heal Africa hospital in Goma in eastern Congo, February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2009
An infant receives a polio vaccine shot at a health centre in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2012
Lopez Vidal, who is afflicted by polio and is also deaf, does a handstand inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 23, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Saturday, December 30, 2006
A local health worker carries vaccination kits at a distribution centre ahead of the start of a nationwide polio immunization campaign, in Lagos, Nigeria, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Monday, February 21, 2011
Polio victims Aron Mahuka, Singi Ndombasi, and Prefina Nzuzi await therapy at the International Polio Victim Response Committe compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, July 31, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2006
A Cambodian boy who suffers from polio wears prosthetics he received at the Handicap International physical rehabilitation centre in Takeo, July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2010
A medical worker administers polio drops to an infant at a hospital during the pulse polio immunization program in Agartala, capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
M. Gulzar Saifi, who is suffering from polio, moves down a street as children watch at Meerut in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, January 28, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2009
A man suffering from polio crawls outside a row of closed shops in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri, December 8, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2006
Girls afflicted by polio dance inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, October 26, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Saturday, December 30, 2006
Children with polio play soccer in Goma in eastern Congo, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2008
Arnaud Bivilia, who suffers from polio, stands at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2011
A boy cries as his father holds him still for a polio vaccination in Sanaa, Yemen, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2013
A polio vaccinator administers polio vaccine drops to a boy while a colleague takes notes nearby, along a street in a Karachi slum, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, October 26, 2014
Polio sufferer Marie Diekese, has her hair braided by other girls afflicted by the disease inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 24, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Friday, November 24, 2006
A girl afflicted by polio jokes with friends inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, October 26, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Saturday, December 30, 2006
An Afghan child receives polio vaccination drops during an anti-polio campaign in Kabul, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 24, 2014
Boys suffering from polio relax at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2011
Boys suffering from polio eat a communal dinner at the Stand Proud compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2011
A polio victim kicks a ball as he plays soccer on crutches at the practice grounds of the national stadium in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 3, 2006. REUTERS/Katrina Manson

Reuters / Sunday, December 03, 2006
A boy afflicted by polio prays before going to sleep on the floor inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 22, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2006
A Palestinian boy receives polio vaccine at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern of Gaza Strip, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2014
A youth suffering from polio walks through a doorway at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2011
