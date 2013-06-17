The waters of Nicaragua
Tourists relax at the El Transito beach along the Nicaraguan Pacific Coast, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Children play on a beach in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A boy jumps into the waters of Lake Xolotlan, also known as Lake Managua, which has an area of approximately 1000 sq km and has been receiving raw sewage from Managua's one million residents since 1920, in Managua June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo...more
A tourist takes a picture of an Olive Ridley turtle during nesting season at the La Flor Wildlife Refugee, about 150 km (93 miles) south of Managua November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Children play on a boat on the shores of Lake Xolotlan, also known as Managua Lake, in Managua September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A woman collects wood for fuel on the shores of Lake Xolotlan, also known as Managua Lake, in Managua September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Children play near the shores of the polluted Waswali River, near Matagalpa April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Peasant women wash their clothes in the polluted Waswali River, near Matagalpa April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A fisherman casts a net over the waters of Lake Cocibolca, also known as Lake of Nicaragua March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A man arrives at Salvador Allende port after he takes part in celebrating "La Purisima" on Xolotlan Lake in Managua City December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
People onboard a ship celebrate "La Purisima" along Xolotlan Lake in Managua City December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A Taiwanese Naval frigate arrives at Corinto port, some 152 km (94 miles) west of Managua April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Mark Cameron of Australia receives a kiss after surfing during the semi-finals of the men's International Surfing Association (ISA) World Surfing Championship 2012 at Colorado beach in Tola Nicaragua July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort is pictured at the background as tourists walk on the beach in San Juan Port, some 140 km (87 miles) south of the capital Managua June 20, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Melania Hernandez, the widow of Luis Gevara, crosses the Zopilotera river after coming from work at a sugar cane plantation in the village La Isla (The Island) in Chichigalpa January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A volunteer from MOSAICO, a non-governmental organization, carries a tyre and other objects which she picked up from the shore of Cocibolca Lake March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A woman bathes her son at Lake Cocibolca, also known as Lake of Nicaragua March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A ferry boat awaits tourists on the Cocibolca Lake with the Concepcion Volcano in the background at Ometepe Island May 22, 2012. REUTER/Oswaldo Rivas
A girl plays with her dog as the sun sets at Pochomil Beach, some 60 km (37 miles) south of Managua, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A donkey crosses the the Quebrada Grande river as people travel to help the flood affected remote community of San Nicolas 154 km (95.7 miles) north of Managua October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A surfer walks on the Gigante beach in the pacific coast of Nicaragua December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A tourist fishes on the Maderas beach in Nicaragua facing the Pacific Ocean February 10, 2012. Nicaragua awaits the arrival of 1.1 million foreign tourists to visit the beaches and colonial cities of the country for 2012, reported Mario Salinas, the...more
