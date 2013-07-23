The West Bank-Israel commute
Taysir Sharif Abu Hader (R), a 57-year-old Palestinian laborer, who has a permit to work in Israel, drinks tea after returning home from prayers at a mosque in the West Bank town of Qalqilya, June 29, 2013. There are two ways for Palestinian workers to cross into Israel every day. Those with work permits can pass through a military checkpoint. Those without have to find a way through the separation barrier, which is made up of mostly fences and some cement walls, snaking its way through the West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Taysir Sharif Abu Hader, a 57-year-old Palestinian laborer who has a permit to work in Israel, kisses his wife at their home in the West Bank town of Qalqilya before his journey to Israel, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Taysir Sharif Abu Hader, a 57-year-old Palestinian laborer who has a permit to work in Israel, starts his journey to Israel from the West Bank town of Qalqilya, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian laborers who have permits to work in Israel wait to cross into Israel at Eyal checkpoint near the West Bank town of Qalqilya, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man tries to get ahead of the long queue by climbing on the roof of a walkway as Palestinians wait to cross into Jerusalem next to Israel's controversial barrier at an Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, July 7, 2013. ...more
A man tries to get ahead of the long queue by climbing on a fence as Palestinians wait to cross into Jerusalem next to Israel's controversial barrier at an Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad more
Taysir Sharif Abu Hader (C), a 57-year-old Palestinian laborer who has a permit to work in Israel, waits with other labourers to cross into Israel at Eyal checkpoint near the West Bank town of Qalqilya, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians wait to cross into Jerusalem at an Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian coffee vendor waits for costumers at an Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian laborers, who have permits to work in Israel, wait for transport after crossing into Israel at Eyal checkpoint near the West Bank town of Qalqilya, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian laborers with permits to work in Israel wait for transport after crossing into Israel at Eyal checkpoint near the West Bank town of Qalqilya, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian laborers with permits to work in Israel, wait for transport after crossing into Israel at Eyal checkpoint near the West Bank town of Qalqilya, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian laborers, who have permits to work in Israel, sleep as they wait for transport after crossing into Israel at Eyal checkpoint near the West Bank town of Qalqilya, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians wait to cross into Jerusalem next to Israel's controversial barrier at an Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian waits to cross into Jerusalem at an Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian labourer, who has a permit to work in Israel, fixes his bicycle after crossing into Israel at Eyal checkpoint near the West Bank town of Qalqilya, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Taysir Sharif Abu Hader, a 57-year-old Palestinian laborer with a permit to work in Israel, works on a construction site in a town in central Israel, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian laborers from the West Bank pay the driver who took them to the fence before illegally crossing Israel's controversial barrier in the southern West Bank, July 7, 2013. Those caught entering illegally risk a fine or imprisonment. Both ways...more
Palestinian laborers from the West Bank pay the driver who took them to the fence before illegally crossing Israel's controversial barrier in the southern West Bank, July 7, 2013. Those caught entering illegally risk a fine or imprisonment. Both ways are time consuming but the reward for those who find a job in Israel is four times the amount of pay that they can earn in the West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian laborers from the West Bank wait before illegally crossing Israel's controversial barrier in the southern West Bank, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian laborers ride a pick-up truck as they make their way to illegally cross Israel's controversial barrier in the southern West Bank, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian laborers from the West Bank illegally cross Israel's controversial barrier in the southern West Bank, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian laborers from the West Bank wait for a car to pick them up after illegally crossing Israel's controversial barrier in the southern West Bank, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian laborers from the West Bank run as they illegally cross Israel's controversial barrier into the West Bank near the southern city of Beersheba, July 6, 2013. . REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian laborers ride a pick-up truck as they make their way to illegally cross Israel's controversial barrier in the southern West Bank, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli soldiers detain Palestinian laborers from the West Bank after they illegally crossed Israel's controversial barrier near the southern city of Beersheba, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian laborers from the West Bank run after illegally crossing Israel's controversial barrier in the southern West Bank near the southern city of Beersheba, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian laborers from a town in the West Bank have their meal on a construction site near Tel Aviv, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian laborer (L) from a town in the West Bank, who does not have a permit to work in Israel, works on a construction site near Tel Aviv, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian laborer from a town in the West Bank, who does not have a permit to work in Israel, washes dishes after eating a meal on a construction site near Tel Aviv, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian laborers from a town in the West Bank, who do not have permits to work in Israel, eat lunch on a construction site near Tel Aviv, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian laborer from a town in the West Bank, who does not have a permit to work in Israel, arranges the mattress where he sleeps on a construction site near Tel Aviv, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
