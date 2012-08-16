The WikiLeaks case
June 7, 2010: The U.S. military says Army Specialist Bradley Manning, who was deployed to Baghdad, has been arrested in connection with the release of a classified video showing a 2007 U.S. helicopter attack that killed a dozen people in the Iraqi capital. This image captured from a classified U.S. military video footage shows Iraqis being shot from an U.S. Apache helicopters that killed a dozen people in Baghdad, including two Reuters news staff on July 12, 2007, and released to Reuters on April 5, 2010 by WikiLeaks. Reuters photographer Namir Noor-Eldeen, 22, and his assistant and driver Saeed Chmagh, 40, were killed in the incident. The helicopter initially opens fire on the small group. Minutes later a van comes by, and starts assisting the wounded, and the helicopter opens fire on the van. REUTERS/WikiLeaks/Handout
June 7, 2010: Accused of leaking government files to the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks and of aiding the enemy - identified as al Qaeda - Bradley Manning faces a court-martial in September 2012. Bradley Manning (2nd L) is escorted from the courthouse at Fort Meade, Maryland after closing arguments in his Article 32 hearing December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
July 25, 2010: More than 91,000 documents, most of them secret U.S. military reports about the war in Afghanistan, are released by WikiLeaks.org. In October, WikiLeaks releases another 400,000 classified military files chronicling the war in Iraq from 2004 to 2009, the largest leak of its kind in U.S. military history. U.S. marines fire during a Taliban ambush as they carry out an operation to clear an area in Helmand province, October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Nov 18, 2010: A Swedish court orders Assange's detention due to an investigation by a Swedish prosecutor into allegations against him of rape, sexual molestation and unlawful coercion. Wikileaks founder Julian Assange listens during a news conference in London October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files
Nov 28, 2010: WikiLeaks releases thousands of U.S. diplomatic cables that include candid views of foreign leaders and blunt assessments of security threats. Editor in Chief of Spanish newspaper El Pais Javier Moreno poses with a copy of the November 29 edition in the El Pais newsroom November 29, 2010. Information taken from secret documents supplied by the WikiLeaks website were published in the Spanish daily El Pais, in association with The Guardian, The New York Times, Der Spiegel and Le Monde. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Dec 7, 2010: Assange is arrested by British police on a European warrant issued by Sweden and held in jail after a judge refuses to grant bail. Bail, set at 200,000 pounds, is eventually granted on Dec. 16. Photographers hold cameras to the window of a prison van believed to be carrying WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange as it leaves Westminster Magistrates court, in central London December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Aug 25, 2011: WikiLeaks releases thousands of previously unpublished U.S. diplomatic cables from its cache of more than 250,000 State Department reports. Oct 24, 2011: Assange says WikiLeaks will have to stop publishing secret cables and devote itself to fund-raising. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds up his Sydney Peace Prize after receiving the award at the Frontline Club in London May 10, 2011. Assange, who infuriated Washington by publishing thousands of secret U.S. diplomatic cables, was given a peace award in London on Tuesday for "exceptional courage in pursuit of human rights". REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Nov 2, 2011: Britain's High Court rules Assange should be extradited to Sweden. A month later, Assange is given permission to appeal. However, the court backs Assange's extradition to Sweden in May 2012 over alleged sex crimes. Assange appeals in June, but it is rejected. WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange arrives at the High Court in London November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
June 19, 2012: Assange takes refuge in Ecuador's embassy in London and asks for political asylum to avoid extradition to Sweden. Police say the next day he faces arrest for breaking the conditions of his bail. Police officers stand outside Ecuador's embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has sought political asylum, in London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Aug 16, 2012: Ecuador grants Assange political asylum. A placard is held by a supporter of Julian Assange outside the Ecuador embassy in west London, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris