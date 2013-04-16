Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Apr 16, 2013 | 6:25pm BST

The wizardry of Quidditch

<p>Bowling Green State University's Sam Roitblat leaps into the air after advancing to the semi-finals during their match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

Bowling Green State University's Sam Roitblat leaps into the air after advancing to the semi-finals during their match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

Bowling Green State University's Sam Roitblat leaps into the air after advancing to the semi-finals during their match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Close
1 / 10
<p>A University of Texas player (L) fights for the ball with a Bowling Green State University player during their semi-finals match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

A University of Texas player (L) fights for the ball with a Bowling Green State University player during their semi-finals match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

A University of Texas player (L) fights for the ball with a Bowling Green State University player during their semi-finals match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Close
2 / 10
<p>The University of Texas' Simon Arends (L) rides his broom during their match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

The University of Texas' Simon Arends (L) rides his broom during their match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

The University of Texas' Simon Arends (L) rides his broom during their match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Close
3 / 10
<p>The University Of Texas' Austine Monroe (front L) is stopped by UCLA's Zach Luce (back L) and Missy Sponagle (2nd R) from scoring during their final match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

The University Of Texas' Austine Monroe (front L) is stopped by UCLA's Zach Luce (back L) and Missy Sponagle (2nd R) from scoring during their final match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette more

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

The University Of Texas' Austine Monroe (front L) is stopped by UCLA's Zach Luce (back L) and Missy Sponagle (2nd R) from scoring during their final match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Close
4 / 10
<p>UCLA's Missy Sponagle (L) is tackled by the University of Texas' Kody Marshall during their final match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

UCLA's Missy Sponagle (L) is tackled by the University of Texas' Kody Marshall during their final match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

UCLA's Missy Sponagle (L) is tackled by the University of Texas' Kody Marshall during their final match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Close
5 / 10
<p>UCLA's Brandon Scapa (R) reacts to playing alongside teammate Zach Luce during their final match against the University of Texas at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

UCLA's Brandon Scapa (R) reacts to playing alongside teammate Zach Luce during their final match against the University of Texas at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

UCLA's Brandon Scapa (R) reacts to playing alongside teammate Zach Luce during their final match against the University of Texas at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Close
6 / 10
<p>University of Texas' Sarah Holub (L) and Kody Marshall embrace after winning the Quidditch World Cup VI against UCLA in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

University of Texas' Sarah Holub (L) and Kody Marshall embrace after winning the Quidditch World Cup VI against UCLA in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

University of Texas' Sarah Holub (L) and Kody Marshall embrace after winning the Quidditch World Cup VI against UCLA in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Close
7 / 10
<p>A Bowling Green State University player pumps his team before playing in the semi-final match against the University of Texas at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)</p>

A Bowling Green State University player pumps his team before playing in the semi-final match against the University of Texas at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT...more

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

A Bowling Green State University player pumps his team before playing in the semi-final match against the University of Texas at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)

Close
8 / 10
<p>A member of the Loyola University (2nd R in air) quidditch team scores on UCLA's Tiffany Chow during their match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

A member of the Loyola University (2nd R in air) quidditch team scores on UCLA's Tiffany Chow during their match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

A member of the Loyola University (2nd R in air) quidditch team scores on UCLA's Tiffany Chow during their match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Close
9 / 10
<p>A player acting as the role of the snitch holds on to his 'tail' after losing it during a match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

A player acting as the role of the snitch holds on to his 'tail' after losing it during a match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

A player acting as the role of the snitch holds on to his 'tail' after losing it during a match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
The work of Ron Mueck

The work of Ron Mueck

Next Slideshows

The work of Ron Mueck

The work of Ron Mueck

The hyperrealist visions of sculptor Ron Mueck.

15 Apr 2013
Myanmar punks

Myanmar punks

Punk is alive and well in the once isolated land.

12 Apr 2013
Venezuela decides

Venezuela decides

Hugo Chavez's chosen successor wins by a whisker.

15 Apr 2013
When lightning strikes

When lightning strikes

Dramatic images of electrical storms.

12 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos