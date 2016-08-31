Edition:
The woes of Dilma

Ueslei Marcelino
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff attends the final session of debate and voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff attends the final session of debate and voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Bruno Kelly
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
A pro-impeachment demonstrator holds a cardboard coffin painted with the name of Brazil's suspended president Dilma Rousseff during a protest in front of the National Congress, in Brasilia, Brazil, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A pro-impeachment demonstrator holds a cardboard coffin painted with the name of Brazil's suspended president Dilma Rousseff during a protest in front of the National Congress, in Brasilia, Brazil, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Ueslei Marcelino
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts as she attends a signing ceremony for new universities, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts as she attends a signing ceremony for new universities, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Adriano Machado
BRASILIA, Brazil
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff poses for pictures with supporters after a signing ceremony for new universities at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff poses for pictures with supporters after a signing ceremony for new universities at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Ueslei Marcelino
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts during a launch ceremony of Agricultural and Livestock Plan for 2016/2017, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts during a launch ceremony of Agricultural and Livestock Plan for 2016/2017, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Ueslei Marcelino
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts during a launch ceremony of Agricultural and Livestock Plan for 2016/2017, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts during a launch ceremony of Agricultural and Livestock Plan for 2016/2017, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Ueslei Marcelino
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends the opening ceremony of the National Conference on Human Rights in Brasilia, Brazil, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends the opening ceremony of the National Conference on Human Rights in Brasilia, Brazil, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Adriano Machado
BRASILIA, Brazil
Brazilians demonstrate for the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff with a mock coffin as the Lower House of Congress voted in Brasilia, Brazil April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazilians demonstrate for the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff with a mock coffin as the Lower House of Congress voted in Brasilia, Brazil April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Ricardo Moraes
BRASILIA, Brazil
An anti-government demonstrator (L) and a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff clash before the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An anti-government demonstrator (L) and a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff clash before the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Adriano Machado
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) talks with former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during the appointment of Lula da Silva as chief of staff, at Planalto palace in Brasilia March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) talks with former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during the appointment of Lula da Silva as chief of staff, at Planalto palace in Brasilia March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Paulo Whitaker
SAO PAULO, Brazil
Demonstrators attend a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, part of nationwide protests calling for her impeachment, in Sao Paulo March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Demonstrators attend a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, part of nationwide protests calling for her impeachment, in Sao Paulo March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ueslei Marcelino
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends the First National Conference of Indigenous Policy in Brasilia December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends the First National Conference of Indigenous Policy in Brasilia December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Ueslei Marcelino
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts as she receives athletes from the national women's handball team, ahead of the Women's Handball World Championship in Denmark, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts as she receives athletes from the national women's handball team, ahead of the Women's Handball World Championship in Denmark, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Handout .
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L), accompanied by Governor of Minas Gerais state Fernando Pimentel (R), looks out of a plane during a flight over the areas hit by the collapse of Dams Fundao and Santarem, near the city of Mariana, Minas Gerais November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Roberto Stuckert Filho/Brazilian Presidency/Handout via Reuters

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L), accompanied by Governor of Minas Gerais state Fernando Pimentel (R), looks out of a plane during a flight over the areas hit by the collapse of Dams Fundao and Santarem, near the city of Mariana, Minas Gerais November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Roberto Stuckert Filho/Brazilian Presidency/Handout via Reuters
TT News Agency
LINKOPING, Sweden
Test pilot Jonas Jakobson (C) shows Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff and Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (L) a new JAS 39E Gripen fighter aircraft during their visit to Saab in Linkoping, Sweden October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Jerrevang/TT News Agency

Test pilot Jonas Jakobson (C) shows Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff and Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (L) a new JAS 39E Gripen fighter aircraft during their visit to Saab in Linkoping, Sweden October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Jerrevang/TT News Agency
Ueslei Marcelino
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (2nd R) rides her bicycle near the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (2nd R) rides her bicycle near the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Ueslei Marcelino
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
A government employee of the Judiciary, dressed as Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, attends a protest asking for a wage increase in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A government employee of the Judiciary, dressed as Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, attends a protest asking for a wage increase in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
RIA Novosti
Ufa, Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin (3rd L), Chinese President Xi Jinping (4th L), South African President Jacob Zuma and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (R) arrive by escalator for a meeting during the BRICS Summit in Ufa, Russia, July 9, 2015. Ufa hosts the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summits on July 9-10. REUTERS/BRICS/SCO Photohost/RIA Novosti

Russian President Vladimir Putin (3rd L), Chinese President Xi Jinping (4th L), South African President Jacob Zuma and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (R) arrive by escalator for a meeting during the BRICS Summit in Ufa, Russia, July 9, 2015. Ufa hosts the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summits on July 9-10. REUTERS/BRICS/SCO Photohost/RIA Novosti
Stephen Lam
Mountain View, UNITED STATES
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff gestures as she speaks with members of the media after a tour of the NASA Ames Research Center at Moffett Field in Mountain View, California July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff gestures as she speaks with members of the media after a tour of the NASA Ames Research Center at Moffett Field in Mountain View, California July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Kevin Lamarque
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
President Barack Obama meets with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama meets with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ueslei Marcelino
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
A demonstrator dressed as Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff takes part during a protest against Rousseff in Brasilia April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A demonstrator dressed as Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff takes part during a protest against Rousseff in Brasilia April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Ueslei Marcelino
BRASILIA, Brazil
Brazil's President and Workers' Party (PT) presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff celebrates during a news conference after disclosure of the election results, in Brasilia October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President and Workers' Party (PT) presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff celebrates during a news conference after disclosure of the election results, in Brasilia October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Ueslei Marcelino
BRASILIA, Brazil
Brazil's President and Workers' Party (PT) presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff reacts during a news conference in Brasilia October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President and Workers' Party (PT) presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff reacts during a news conference in Brasilia October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Paulo Whitaker
SANTOS, Brazil
Brazil's President and Workers' Party (PT) presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff throws a rose to supporters during a campaign rally in Santos September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazil's President and Workers' Party (PT) presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff throws a rose to supporters during a campaign rally in Santos September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ricardo Moraes
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Presidential candidate and Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff (2nd R) of Workers' Party (PT) and Governor candidate of Rio de janeiro Anthony Garotinho (R) of Party of the Republic (PR) visit a popular restaurant during a re-election campaign rally in Rio de Janeiro August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Presidential candidate and Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff (2nd R) of Workers' Party (PT) and Governor candidate of Rio de janeiro Anthony Garotinho (R) of Party of the Republic (PR) visit a popular restaurant during a re-election campaign rally in Rio de Janeiro August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Joedison Alves
BRASILIA, Brazil
FIFA President Sepp Blatter (R) and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff pose with the World Cup trophy during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

FIFA President Sepp Blatter (R) and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff pose with the World Cup trophy during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alves
Paulo Whitaker
Sao Joao da Mata, Brazil
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends the draw for the 2014 World Cup at the Costa do Sauipe resort in Sao Joao da Mata, Bahia state, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends the draw for the 2014 World Cup at the Costa do Sauipe resort in Sao Joao da Mata, Bahia state, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ueslei Marcelino
Brasilia, Brazil
Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reacts beside Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during a ceremony to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the social welfare program Bolsa Familia (Family Allowance) in Brasilia October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reacts beside Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during a ceremony to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the social welfare program Bolsa Familia (Family Allowance) in Brasilia October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Ueslei Marcelino
Brasilia, Brazil
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff walks to the Alvorada Palace lobby to receive the delegation of the Brazilian Football in Brasilia September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff walks to the Alvorada Palace lobby to receive the delegation of the Brazilian Football in Brasilia September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Ueslei Marcelino
Brasilia, Brazil
Prison guards cuff themselves as they protest in front of the Congress building in Brasilia July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Prison guards cuff themselves as they protest in front of the Congress building in Brasilia July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Ueslei Marcelino
BRASILIA, Brazil
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends the launching ceremony of sectoral plans for the mitigation of climate change at the meeting of the Brazilian Forum on Climate Change in Brasilia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends the launching ceremony of sectoral plans for the mitigation of climate change at the meeting of the Brazilian Forum on Climate Change in Brasilia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
POOL New
MOSCOW, Russia
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff (R) attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Misha Japaridze/Pool

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff (R) attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Misha Japaridze/Pool
Ueslei Marcelino
Brasilia, Brazil
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) meets Argentina's President Cristina Kirchner during a meeting at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia after the Summit of Heads of State of Mercosur and Associated States and the 44th Meeting of the Common Market Council December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) meets Argentina's President Cristina Kirchner during a meeting at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia after the Summit of Heads of State of Mercosur and Associated States and the 44th Meeting of the Common Market Council December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Nacho Doce
SAO PAULO, Brazil
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff drives a driving school car simulator during the 27th International Automobile Trade Show in Sao Paulo October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff drives a driving school car simulator during the 27th International Automobile Trade Show in Sao Paulo October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Ueslei Marcelino
Brasilia, Brazil
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends the arrival ceremony for Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez before a ceremony for signing acts between Brazil and Venezuela in the Planalto Palace July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends the arrival ceremony for Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez before a ceremony for signing acts between Brazil and Venezuela in the Planalto Palace July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
B Mathur
NEW DELHI, India
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev adjust their microphones while addressing the media at the end of the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev adjust their microphones while addressing the media at the end of the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Ueslei Marcelino
BRASILIA, Brazil
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff wears a medal during a ceremony where she received the delegation of Brazilian athletes who took part in the 2011 Parapan American Games in Guadalajara, at the Planalto Palace November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff wears a medal during a ceremony where she received the delegation of Brazilian athletes who took part in the 2011 Parapan American Games in Guadalajara, at the Planalto Palace November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Charles Platiau
CANNES, France
Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (L) looks at Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during the G20 Summit of major world economies in Cannes November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (L) looks at Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during the G20 Summit of major world economies in Cannes November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Ueslei Marcelino
Brasilia, Brazil
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) welcomes Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez at Planalto Palace before a meeting in Brasilia, June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) welcomes Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez at Planalto Palace before a meeting in Brasilia, June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Paulo Whitaker
BRASILIA, Brazil
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff receives the sash from outgoing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva outside Planalto Palace in Brasilia January 1, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff receives the sash from outgoing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva outside Planalto Palace in Brasilia January 1, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Handout .
SAO PAULO, Brazil
Brazil's President-elect Dilma Rousseff kisses Vice President Jose Alencar at a hospital in Sao Paulo December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Stuckert/Handout

Brazil's President-elect Dilma Rousseff kisses Vice President Jose Alencar at a hospital in Sao Paulo December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Stuckert/Handout
