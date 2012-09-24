Edition:
The woes of Foxconn

Monday, September 24, 2012

Paramilitary police vehicles park outside a shopping mall next to a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group closed its Taiyuan plant in northern China on Monday after a personal dispute spiraled into a brawl involving 2,000 workers in a dormitory late on Sunday night, injuring 40. REUTERS/Stringer

Paramilitary police vehicles park outside a shopping mall next to a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group closed its Taiyuan plant in northern China on Monday after a personal dispute spiraled into a brawl involving 2,000 workers in a dormitory late on Sunday night, injuring 40. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers clean up glass shards from the broken windows of a security room near paramilitary police vehicles parked near an entrance of a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers clean up glass shards from the broken windows of a security room near paramilitary police vehicles parked near an entrance of a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers walk past several paramilitary police vehicles near an entrance of a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park as onlookers watch from the outside in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers walk past several paramilitary police vehicles near an entrance of a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park as onlookers watch from the outside in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Police cars drive towards the entrance of a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Police cars drive towards the entrance of a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers walk out of the entrance to a Foxconn factory in Chengdu, Sichuan province July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers walk out of the entrance to a Foxconn factory in Chengdu, Sichuan province July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou (C), founder of Foxconn, attends a ground breaking ceremony for its new China headquarters building at the Lujiazui financial district of Pudong in Shanghai May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou (C), founder of Foxconn, attends a ground breaking ceremony for its new China headquarters building at the Lujiazui financial district of Pudong in Shanghai May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Job seekers look at the information on recruitment placards posted outside a labour market in Zhengzhou, Henan province April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Job seekers look at the information on recruitment placards posted outside a labour market in Zhengzhou, Henan province April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Employees in Foxconn uniforms walk near a Foxconn factory (not pictured) during lunch break in Shenzhen, Guangdong province March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Employees in Foxconn uniforms walk near a Foxconn factory (not pictured) during lunch break in Shenzhen, Guangdong province March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Female security guards stand next to a security line as job seekers queuing outside Foxconn recruitment center in Shenzhen, Guangdong province March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Female security guards stand next to a security line as job seekers queuing outside Foxconn recruitment center in Shenzhen, Guangdong province March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Employees eat their meal on a guardrail of a bridge near Foxconn recruitment center in Shenzhen, Guangdong province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Tan

Employees eat their meal on a guardrail of a bridge near Foxconn recruitment center in Shenzhen, Guangdong province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Tan

Rescuers attempt to put out a fire at a plant belonging to Apple Inc supplier Foxconn Group in the city of Yantai, Shandong province, eastern China, in this September 27, 2011 still image taken from video.REUTERS/ CCTV via Reuters TV

Rescuers attempt to put out a fire at a plant belonging to Apple Inc supplier Foxconn Group in the city of Yantai, Shandong province, eastern China, in this September 27, 2011 still image taken from video.REUTERS/ CCTV via Reuters TV

Thick smoke is seen at a plant belonging to Apple Inc supplier Foxconn Group in the city of Yantai, Shandong province, eastern China, in this September 27, 2011 still image taken from video. REUTERS/ CCTV via Reuters TV

Thick smoke is seen at a plant belonging to Apple Inc supplier Foxconn Group in the city of Yantai, Shandong province, eastern China, in this September 27, 2011 still image taken from video. REUTERS/ CCTV via Reuters TV

Local and mainland Chinese university students, in the role of Foxconn workers, lie on the floor as they act out being chemically poisoned during a street drama in Hong Kong May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Local and mainland Chinese university students, in the role of Foxconn workers, lie on the floor as they act out being chemically poisoned during a street drama in Hong Kong May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A woman cycles under a banner which reads "Work at Foxconn, Live a More Prosperous Life" in a village near the construction site of a new Foxconn factory building in Zhengzhou, Henan province in central China August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A woman cycles under a banner which reads "Work at Foxconn, Live a More Prosperous Life" in a village near the construction site of a new Foxconn factory building in Zhengzhou, Henan province in central China August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Workers from Foxconn take part in a "Treasure Your Life" rally inside a stadium at a Foxconn plant in the southern Chinese township of Longhua in Guangdong province August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Workers from Foxconn take part in a "Treasure Your Life" rally inside a stadium at a Foxconn plant in the southern Chinese township of Longhua in Guangdong province August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Employees work inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province in this May 26, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

Employees work inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province in this May 26, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou (2nd L), founder of Foxconn, speaks to journalists as he visits a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province in this May 26, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou (2nd L), founder of Foxconn, speaks to journalists as he visits a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province in this May 26, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

Workers stand at the gate of a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in Shenzhen, Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers stand at the gate of a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in Shenzhen, Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Ma Zishan (C) cries as he carries a portrait of his son Ma Xiangqian outside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua, Guangdong province May 29, 2010. Ma Xiangqian, one of Foxconn's workers, jumped to his death in January. The Chinese characters in the back read "Foxconn". REUTERS/Stringer

Ma Zishan (C) cries as he carries a portrait of his son Ma Xiangqian outside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua, Guangdong province May 29, 2010. Ma Xiangqian, one of Foxconn's workers, jumped to his death in January. The Chinese characters in the back read "Foxconn". REUTERS/Stringer

Protesters from several workers' rights groups burn pieces of paper in the shape of iPhones, manufactured by Foxconn, during a demonstration outside a Foxconn office in Hong Kong May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Protesters from several workers' rights groups burn pieces of paper in the shape of iPhones, manufactured by Foxconn, during a demonstration outside a Foxconn office in Hong Kong May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

