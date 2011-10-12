The women of Lucha Libre

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Lady Sensacion (Spanish for Sensation Lady) is pictured through the door of a changing room before a fight at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 25, 2011. Lady Sensacion, daughter of a wrestler, has been wrestling for more than 13 years. She is married to wrestler Ocatgoncito (Spanish for Little Octagon)and takes care of her two children when not wrestling. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso