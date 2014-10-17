The works of Frank Gehry
A view shows the Fondation Louis Vuitton designed by architect Frank Gehry in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. Reflecting sky, clouds and light, the airy and audacious building designed by Los Angeles-based architect Gehry and...more
A general view shows the Fondation Louis Vuitton designed by architect Frank Gehry in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris October 1, 2014. The Louis Vuitton Foundation for Creation art museum will open to the public on October 27, 2014 after three...more
Architect Frank Gehry attends a press visit at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A view shows the Fondation Louis Vuitton in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A Louis Vuitton logo is seen at the entrance of the Fondation Louis Vuitton in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Biomuseo is seen in this general view taken in Panama City September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Visitors look at screens showing images of Panama's biodiversity at a permanent exhibition at the Biomuseo, in Panama City September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People pass in front of the Frank Gehry-designed Guggenheim Museum and the Cesar Pelli-designed Iberdrola Tower (R) at dusk in Bilbao, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
Frank Gehry speaks behind a model for an arts and condo complex to be built on the King Street West site of the Princess of Wales theater in Toronto, Canada October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
People at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A view of the "New York by Gehry," Frank Gehry's 76-story, luxury residential tower in New York's Lower Manhattan, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man walks through the Galleria Italia at the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto, Canada November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A general view of the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto, Canada November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A woman is reflected on the side of the Stata Center at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man walks past the Stata Center at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The"City of Wine", a winery and hotel, is seen during its opening in El Ciego, northern Spain, October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Vincent West
Princeton University's Lewis Library is seen on campus in Princeton, New Jersey, November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Steve James
Frank Gehry poses at the Walt Disney concert hall in Los Angeles July 13, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man walks past the iconic pair of giant binoculars designed by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen at an entrance of the Google campus, which was designed by Frank Gehry, near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, California January 13, 2012. ...more
The Serpentine Gallery Pavilion is seen in Hyde Park in London July 9, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
