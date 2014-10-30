The world in a city
Mimi Pineda, 15, whose parents are from El Salvador, rides to church in a limousine with her friend Christian Flores, 17, during her quinceanera in Santa Clarita, California August 23, 2014. Quinceanera is a rite of passage celebrated on the...more
A man walks past a mural in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles, home to many Mexican and Central American migrants, in California August 5, 2014. Los Angeles is a culturally thriving city and one of the most ethnically diverse in the United States,...more
A mariachi musician walks past a mural in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles, home to many Mexican migrants, in California August 5, 2014. Immigration has become a hot button issue ahead of U.S. midterm elections on November 4, and despite...more
Mariachi musician Moises Rivera, 60, waits for a gig in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles, home to many Mexican and Central American migrants, in California August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man walks past a mural showing the Mexican, Salvadoran, Guatemalan and United States flags surrounding the Virgin of Guadalupe, patroness of the Americas, in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, home to many Mexican and Central American migrants, in...more
A flyer for a concert named "English as a Second Language", of Latino artists singing in Spanish and English, is seen in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles, home to many Mexican migrants, in California August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man cooks meat in a shopping cart in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, home to many Mexican and Central American migrants, California August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mimi Pineda, 15, whose parents are from El Salvador, stands outside her aunt's house with Maybelin Ramirez, 6, before her quinceanera in Santa Clarita, California August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman poses for a friend's photo in the Little Ethiopia area of Los Angeles, California September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mahlet Mogas, 5, stands with an arm around a parking meter decorated with wool in the colours of the Ethiopian flag in the Little Ethiopia area of Los Angeles, California September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Najara Apraku, 28, holds her 11-month-old son, Selassi Ra Shabaka, as she walks with her husband, Jamaiel Shabaka, and son, Kwame Negast Shabaka, in the Little Ethiopia area of Los Angeles, California September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An Iranian American phone directory is seen in a store window in the Westwood district of Los Angeles, near "Persian Square," in California August 12, 2014. The area is nicknamed "Tehrangeles" and is home to many migrants from Iran. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Megan Moshar, 26, who is of Persian, German and Filipino descent, walks down the aisle with her new husband George Safar, 27, whose parents are from Syria, at their wedding in Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Los Angeles, California August...more
Megan Moshar, 26, who is of Persian, German and Filipino descent, dances with her husband George Safar, 27, whose parents are from Syria, as they are both lifted into the air during their wedding reception in Pasadena, California August 16, 2014....more
Retired professor Carlos Jainga, 71 (6th R) and his wife Estrella Jainga, 68, (L) attend a farewell party for their friend Dolores Saballo, 65, (R) who is returning to the Philippines, at a park in Torrance, California September 30, 2014. The Jaingas...more
A woman walks past a mural of a pair of wings, under another mural depicting former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il (2nd L) and former South Korean president Kim Dae-jung (2nd R) on either side of a South Korean flag, hanging above Dan Sung Sa...more
Sarah Kim, who emigrated from South Korea, meditates with Sabina Mayorga, 4, whose parents are from Mexico, at Lu Mountain Buddhist Temple in Rosemead, California August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sung Min See, 16, Jaewoong Lee, 17, Joon Kim, 16, and Jason Jung, 18, (L-R), who all emigrated from Seoul, South Korea, sing in a karaoke cafe in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles, California August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman cycles past a mall sign in Korean in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles, California August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sena Nagata, 7, Lana Osumi, 8, and Seri Nagata, 4, (L-R) wave as they watch a parade in the Little Tokyo area of Los Angeles, California August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miyako Cai (2nd L), 26, chats to friends as she walks out of a Japanese supermarket in the Little Tokyo area of Los Angeles, California August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man cycles through Chinatown in Los Angeles, California August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man stands in a store selling lanterns in Chinatown in Los Angeles, California August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Johney Yu (2nd R), 75, who emigrated from China 40 years ago, and Diana Yang (L), who emigrated from China 28 years ago, practice tai chi at a daily class in Alhambra, home of many Chinese and Vietnamese migrants, in California August 14, 2014. ...more
People walk past a gas station as a Russian Orthodox Church is seen in the distance in Hollywood, California August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man walks past the kosher Schwartz Bakery in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles, California August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A combination photograph shows Los Angeles area street signs which mark the boundaries of neighbourhoods in Los Angeles, Long Beach and San Pedro, California in pictures taken between August 7 to 19, 2014. The Little Lithuania sign has been approved...more
Next Slideshows
Prayers to the sun
Hindu devotees pray to the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival Chatt Puja.
Hong Kong's democracy walls
Messages of support for the pro-democracy movement on walls in Hong Kong.
Hawaii's creeping lava
Lava from the Kilauea volcano moves toward inhabited areas.
Real-life superheros
Founded by Mr. Xtreme in 2006, the Xtreme Justice League is a group of volunteers who create their own superhero identities and patrol the streets of San Diego...
MORE IN PICTURES
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.