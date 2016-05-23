The world's biggest refugee camp

An aerial view shows makeshift shelters at the Dagahaley camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border in Garissa County, Kenya. About 350,000 or so Somalis live in the sprawling camp. The Kenyan government opened Dadaab camp, designed for 90,000 refugees, in 1991 as a temporary solution to the civil war across the border. Photo taken April 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya