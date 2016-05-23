Edition:
The world's biggest refugee camp

Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
DADAAB, Kenya
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

An aerial view shows makeshift shelters at the Dagahaley camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border in Garissa County, Kenya. About 350,000 or so Somalis live in the sprawling camp. The Kenyan government opened Dadaab camp, designed for 90,000 refugees, in 1991 as a temporary solution to the civil war across the border. Photo taken April 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Photographer
Finbarr O'Reilly
Location
Dadaab, Kenya
Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2009

A Somali refugee waits to be registered by the United Nations High Commission of Refugees at Dagahaley camp in Dadaab in Kenya's northeastern province, June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
DADAAB, Kenya
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2011

A general view shows the tented settlement near the Ifo 2 refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo De Francisco

Photographer
Siegfried Modola
Location
Nairobi, Kenya
Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2013

Somali refugees look through a barbwire fence of a United Nations World Food Programme distribution centre during a food distribution exercise in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Photographer
Siegfried Modola
Location
Nairobi, Kenya
Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Children sing a song of welcome at a primary school in Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
DADAAB, Kenya
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2011

Refugees who have been living in the outskirts of the proper camps in Hagadera gather their belongings onto trucks as they choose to relocate to the newly-opened Kambioos settlement, at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
DADAAB, Kenya
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

An unidentified severely malnourished Somali refugee child rests inside a ward at the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital at the Dagahale refugee camp in Dadaab, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
DADAAB, Kenya
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2011

Children walk together amongst makeshift homes, or "tukuls", in the outskirts of Dagahaley settlement at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
DADAAB, Kenya
Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015

An aerial picture shows a section of the Hagadera camp in Dadaab near the Kenya-Somalia border, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
DADAAB, Kenya
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2011

Somali refugees unload their belongings as they arrive by bus at the reception center in Ifo settlement at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Siegfried Modola
Location
Nairobi, Kenya
Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2013

Women converse during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
DADAAB, Kenya
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

The sun sets over the Ifo extension refugee camp in Dadaab, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
DADAAB, Kenya
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2011

Thousands of Somali refugees pray during celebrations of the Eid al-Fitr in the Ifo marketplace at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
DADAAB, Kenya
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2011

A Somali refugee child sleeps next to his mother as he receives treatment for complications from severe malnourishment in the stabilization unit of the International Rescue Committee hospital at Hagadera settlement in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Finbarr O'Reilly
Location
Dadaab, Kenya
Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2009

A malnourished Somali child is wrapped in an American "Stars and Stripes" cloth at a therapeutic feeding center at Dagahaley camp in Dadaab, June 8, 2009. \REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
DADAAB, Kenya
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2011

Somali refugees receive a portion of wheat flour at the World Food Program distribution center in the Ifo settlement at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
DADAAB, Kenya
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2011

Somali refugee child Fatuma Dayoo is treated in the stabilization unit for complications from severe malnourishment, in the International Rescue Committee hospital at Hagadera settlement in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
DADAAB, Kenya
Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016

A newly arrived refugee child drinks inside their tent in Baley settlement near the Ifo extension refugee camp in Dadaab, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Photographer
Siegfried Modola
Location
Nairobi, Kenya
Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2013

A radio presenter prepares to talk on air during a live interview at the "Gargaar" (Help in Somali) Star FM, a local radio station for refugee voices at a UNHCR field office in Hagadera, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
DADAAB, Kenya
Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2011

Somali refugee boys play soccer during sunset at the Ifo refugee camp in Dadaab, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
DADAAB, Kenya
Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2011

A severely malnourished refugee from Somalia cries after receiving treatment inside the stabilization ward in the International Rescue Committee clinic at the Hagadera refugee camp in Dadaab, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
DADAAB, Kenya
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2011

A Somali refugee woman carrying a baby disembarks from a bus at the Ifo reception center at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
DADAAB, Kenya
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

Newly arrived Somali men jostle to queue outside a food distribution centre at the Ifo refugee camp in Dadaab, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
DADAAB, Kenya
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2011

Somali refugee child Mohamed Abdullah, 1, drinks specialized baby formula as part of treatment for complications from severe malnourishment in the stabilization unit of the International Rescue Committee hospital at Hagadera settlement in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
DADAAB, Kenya
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2011

Men walk away from the outskirts of Dagahaley settlement at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi, near the Somali border, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (KENYA - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

