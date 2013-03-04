The world's billionaires
Carlos Slim Helu and family top Forbes list of billionaires. CAPTION: Carlos Slim Helu, Mexican telecommunications and retail tycoon, attends a women's final of the 10th Homeless World Cup soccer tournament between Mexico and Brazil at Zocalo Square...more
Carlos Slim Helu and family top Forbes list of billionaires. CAPTION: Carlos Slim Helu, Mexican telecommunications and retail tycoon, attends a women's final of the 10th Homeless World Cup soccer tournament between Mexico and Brazil at Zocalo Square in Mexico City October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
#2 - Bill Gates. CAPTION: Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates addresses delegates during the annual meeting of WEF in Davos January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
#2 - Bill Gates. CAPTION: Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates addresses delegates during the annual meeting of WEF in Davos January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
#3 - Amancio Ortega. CAPTION: Spain's Princess Letizia and Crown Prince Felipe (R) stand next to chairman of Spanish global fashion group Inditex, Amancio Ortega (L), during a visit to an Inditex factory in Coruna, northern Spain December 2, 2008....more
#3 - Amancio Ortega. CAPTION: Spain's Princess Letizia and Crown Prince Felipe (R) stand next to chairman of Spanish global fashion group Inditex, Amancio Ortega (L), during a visit to an Inditex factory in Coruna, northern Spain December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
#4 - Warren Buffett. CAPTION: Billionaire investor Warren Buffett (C), chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as Cheryl Stich (L), and her mother Dione Kempinsky, both of Los Angeles, react to the price he quoted them on a ring at Borsheims...more
#4 - Warren Buffett. CAPTION: Billionaire investor Warren Buffett (C), chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as Cheryl Stich (L), and her mother Dione Kempinsky, both of Los Angeles, react to the price he quoted them on a ring at Borsheims jewelry store in Omaha, Nebraska, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Nati Harnik/Pool
#5 - Larry Ellison. CAPTION: Oracle Chief Executive Larry Ellison delivers his keynote address at Oracle Open World in San Francisco, California September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
#5 - Larry Ellison. CAPTION: Oracle Chief Executive Larry Ellison delivers his keynote address at Oracle Open World in San Francisco, California September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
#6 - Charles Koch. #7 - David Koch. CAPTION: David Koch, executive vice president of Koch Industries, applauds during an Economic Club of New York event in New York, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
#6 - Charles Koch. #7 - David Koch. CAPTION: David Koch, executive vice president of Koch Industries, applauds during an Economic Club of New York event in New York, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
#8 - Li Ka-shing. CAPTION: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing attends a news conference to announce his companies' interim results in Hong Kong August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
#8 - Li Ka-shing. CAPTION: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing attends a news conference to announce his companies' interim results in Hong Kong August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
#9 - Liliane Bettencourt and family. CAPTION: Liliane Bettencourt (L), heiress to the L'Oreal fortune leaves with Jean-Victor Meyers, her grandson, the L'Oreal-UNESCO prize for women in Paris, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
#9 - Liliane Bettencourt and family. CAPTION: Liliane Bettencourt (L), heiress to the L'Oreal fortune leaves with Jean-Victor Meyers, her grandson, the L'Oreal-UNESCO prize for women in Paris, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
#10 - Bernard Arnault and family. CAPTION: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault attends a news conference after the official inauguration of the Hublot manufacture in Nyon November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud more
#10 - Bernard Arnault and family. CAPTION: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault attends a news conference after the official inauguration of the Hublot manufacture in Nyon November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
#11 - Christy Walton and family. CAPTION: Customers are seen at a Wal-Mart market in Miami, Florida May18, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
#11 - Christy Walton and family. CAPTION: Customers are seen at a Wal-Mart market in Miami, Florida May18, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
#12 - Stefan Persson. CAPTION: Stefan Persson, chairman of Hennes & Mauritz, is seen in Stockholm February 11, 2009. REUTERS/Jurek Holzer/SvD/Scanpix
#12 - Stefan Persson. CAPTION: Stefan Persson, chairman of Hennes & Mauritz, is seen in Stockholm February 11, 2009. REUTERS/Jurek Holzer/SvD/Scanpix
#13 - Michael Bloomberg. CAPTION: New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks to reporters after his meeting with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
#13 - Michael Bloomberg. CAPTION: New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks to reporters after his meeting with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
#14 - Jim Walton. CAPTION: Jim Walton, president of the CNN News Group of Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. speaks to television critics during the TBS presentation at the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Hollywood July 10, 2003. more
#14 - Jim Walton. CAPTION: Jim Walton, president of the CNN News Group of Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. speaks to television critics during the TBS presentation at the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Hollywood July 10, 2003.
#15 - Sheldon Adelson. CAPTION: Chief Executive Officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp Sheldon Adelson attends Sands China's 2010 Annual General Meeting in Hong Kong June 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
#15 - Sheldon Adelson. CAPTION: Chief Executive Officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp Sheldon Adelson attends Sands China's 2010 Annual General Meeting in Hong Kong June 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
#16 - Alice Walton. #17 - Rob Walton. CAPTION: Jim Walton (L), Alice Walton, and Rob Walton speak during the annual Wal-Mart shareholders' meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton
#16 - Alice Walton. #17 - Rob Walton. CAPTION: Jim Walton (L), Alice Walton, and Rob Walton speak during the annual Wal-Mart shareholders' meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton
#18 - Karl Albrecht. CAPTION: Constitutional lawyer Karl Albrecht Schachtschneider speaks during a news conference in Berlin July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
#18 - Karl Albrecht. CAPTION: Constitutional lawyer Karl Albrecht Schachtschneider speaks during a news conference in Berlin July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
#19 - Jeff Bezos. CAPTION: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos holds up a Kindle Paperwhite during Amazon's Kindle Fire event in Santa Monica, California September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
#19 - Jeff Bezos. CAPTION: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos holds up a Kindle Paperwhite during Amazon's Kindle Fire event in Santa Monica, California September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
#20 - Larry Page. CAPTION: Google CEO Larry Page speaks during a press announcement at Google's headquarters in New York, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
#20 - Larry Page. CAPTION: Google CEO Larry Page speaks during a press announcement at Google's headquarters in New York, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Next Slideshows
Festival to Shiva
Holy men mark the Shivaratri festival in Nepal by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes.
Detroit: Most miserable city
Detroit was named by Forbes as the most miserable city in America. Now, Michigan's governor has declared the city a "financial emergency."
Pope Benedict's farewell
Pope Benedict steps down after a private goodbye to his cardinals and a short flight to a country palace to enter the final phase of his life "hidden from the...
Egypt's "Harlem Shake"
Activists against President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and perform the new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake."
MORE IN PICTURES
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
North Korea's secretive missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.