The world's deadliest conflicts

1: The death toll in the world's most brutal conflicts climbed by more than 28 percent last year from 2013 with bloodshed in Syria worse than all others for the second year running, according to numbers released by The Project for the Study of the 21st Century. More than 76,000 people were killed in Syria last year, up from 73,447 in 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

