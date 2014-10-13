Edition:
The world's hardest triathlon

Paul Parrish poses for a portrait during a training session for his Arch to Arc triathlon attempt in Bray southern England May 11, 2014. The Arch to Arc is billed as the hardest triathlon in the world. Parrish, 49, a recovering alcoholic, is the oldest man to have completed the race, doing so in a time of 84 hours 44 minutes. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Paul Parrish poses for a portrait during a training session for his Arch to Arc triathlon attempt in Bray southern England May 11, 2014. The Arch to Arc is billed as the hardest triathlon in the world. Parrish, 49, a recovering alcoholic, is the oldest man to have completed the race, doing so in a time of 84 hours 44 minutes.

Paul Parrish poses for a portrait during a training session for his Arch to Arc triathlon attempt in Bray southern England May 11, 2014. The Arch to Arc is billed as the hardest triathlon in the world. Parrish, 49, a recovering alcoholic, is the oldest man to have completed the race, doing so in a time of 84 hours 44 minutes. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A member of Paul Parrish's support team applies grease to his skin as he joins channel swimmers during a training session for his Arch to Arc triathlon attempt in Dover, southern England May 18, 2014. The Arch to Arc is comprised of a 87-mile run from Marble Arch in London to Dover, a swim across the Channel to Calais, finishing with a 180-mile bike ride to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A member of Paul Parrish's support team applies grease to his skin as he joins channel swimmers during a training session for his Arch to Arc triathlon attempt in Dover, southern England May 18, 2014. The Arch to Arc is comprised of a 87-mile run...more

A member of Paul Parrish's support team applies grease to his skin as he joins channel swimmers during a training session for his Arch to Arc triathlon attempt in Dover, southern England May 18, 2014. The Arch to Arc is comprised of a 87-mile run from Marble Arch in London to Dover, a swim across the Channel to Calais, finishing with a 180-mile bike ride to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Paul Parrish swims past ducks during a training session for his Arch to Arc triathlon attempt in Bray southern England May 11, 2014. Parrish is among over 20 people to have completed the event. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Paul Parrish swims past ducks during a training session for his Arch to Arc triathlon attempt in Bray southern England May 11, 2014. Parrish is among over 20 people to have completed the event.

Paul Parrish swims past ducks during a training session for his Arch to Arc triathlon attempt in Bray southern England May 11, 2014. Parrish is among over 20 people to have completed the event. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Paul Parrish runs during a training session for his Arch to Arc triathlon attempt in Hertfordshire southern England May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Paul Parrish runs during a training session for his Arch to Arc triathlon attempt in Hertfordshire southern England May 5, 2014.

Paul Parrish runs during a training session for his Arch to Arc triathlon attempt in Hertfordshire southern England May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Paul Parrish turns in a pool during a training session for his Arch to Arc triathlon attempt in Hertfordshire southern England July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Paul Parrish turns in a pool during a training session for his Arch to Arc triathlon attempt in Hertfordshire southern England July 30, 2014.

Paul Parrish turns in a pool during a training session for his Arch to Arc triathlon attempt in Hertfordshire southern England July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Paul Parrish cycles past Marble Arch during a training session for the Arch to Arc triathlon in London September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Paul Parrish cycles past Marble Arch during a training session for the Arch to Arc triathlon in London September 4, 2014.

Paul Parrish cycles past Marble Arch during a training session for the Arch to Arc triathlon in London September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Paul Parrish (L) works in his office after a training session in Hertfordshire in England July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Paul Parrish (L) works in his office after a training session in Hertfordshire in England July 30, 2014.

Paul Parrish (L) works in his office after a training session in Hertfordshire in England July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Paul Parrish attends an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in St Albans southern England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Paul Parrish attends an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in St Albans southern England August 8, 2014.

Paul Parrish attends an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in St Albans southern England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Paul Parrish warms himself afters an open water training session for his Arch to Arc triathlon attempt in Bray southern England May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Paul Parrish warms himself afters an open water training session for his Arch to Arc triathlon attempt in Bray southern England May 11, 2014.

Paul Parrish warms himself afters an open water training session for his Arch to Arc triathlon attempt in Bray southern England May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Food to be consumed during Paul Parrish's Arch to Arc triathlon attempt is displayed in Wheathampstead in southern England September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Food to be consumed during Paul Parrish's Arch to Arc triathlon attempt is displayed in Wheathampstead in southern England September 12, 2014.

Food to be consumed during Paul Parrish's Arch to Arc triathlon attempt is displayed in Wheathampstead in southern England September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Paul Parrish runs as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in London September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Paul Parrish runs as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in London September 13, 2014.

Paul Parrish runs as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in London September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Paul Parrish has a meal break during the run of his Arch to Arch triathlon in south London September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Paul Parrish has a meal break during the run of his Arch to Arch triathlon in south London September 13, 2014.

Paul Parrish has a meal break during the run of his Arch to Arch triathlon in south London September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Paul Parrish runs as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in Kent in southern England September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Paul Parrish runs as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in Kent in southern England September 14, 2014.

Paul Parrish runs as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in Kent in southern England September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Paul Parrish is warmed by a member of his support team after finishing the run section of his Arch to Arc triathlon in Dover in southern England September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Paul Parrish is warmed by a member of his support team after finishing the run section of his Arch to Arc triathlon in Dover in southern England September 14, 2014.

Paul Parrish is warmed by a member of his support team after finishing the run section of his Arch to Arc triathlon in Dover in southern England September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Paul Parrish swims as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in the channel between England and France September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Paul Parrish swims as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in the channel between England and France September 15, 2014.

Paul Parrish swims as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in the channel between England and France September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Paul Parrish swims as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in the channel between England and France September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Paul Parrish swims as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in the channel between England and France September 15, 2014.

Paul Parrish swims as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in the channel between England and France September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Members of Paul Parrish's support team throw him a drink attached to a rope during a meal break as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in the channel between England and France September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Members of Paul Parrish's support team throw him a drink attached to a rope during a meal break as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in the channel between England and France September 15, 2014.

Members of Paul Parrish's support team throw him a drink attached to a rope during a meal break as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in the channel between England and France September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A passenger ferry passes by Paul Parrish as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in the channel between England and France September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A passenger ferry passes by Paul Parrish as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in the channel between England and France September 15, 2014.

A passenger ferry passes by Paul Parrish as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in the channel between England and France September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Paul Parrish looks at a printout of his progress aboard his support boat after completing the swim section of his Arch to Arc triathlon near Calais in France September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Paul Parrish looks at a printout of his progress aboard his support boat after completing the swim section of his Arch to Arc triathlon near Calais in France September 16, 2014.

Paul Parrish looks at a printout of his progress aboard his support boat after completing the swim section of his Arch to Arc triathlon near Calais in France September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Paul Parrish cycles as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in northern France September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Paul Parrish cycles as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in northern France September 16, 2014.

Paul Parrish cycles as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in northern France September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Paul Parrish cycles as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in northern France September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Paul Parrish cycles as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in northern France September 16, 2014.

Paul Parrish cycles as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in northern France September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Paul Parrish stops for a toilet break as he takes part in the cycle section of the Arch to Arc triathlon in northern France September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Paul Parrish stops for a toilet break as he takes part in the cycle section of the Arch to Arc triathlon in northern France September 16, 2014.

Paul Parrish stops for a toilet break as he takes part in the cycle section of the Arch to Arc triathlon in northern France September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Paul Parrish cycles as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in northern France September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Paul Parrish cycles as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in northern France September 16, 2014.

Paul Parrish cycles as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in northern France September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Paul Parrish takes a sleep break in the support vehicle during the cycle section of the Arch to Arc triathlon in northern France September 16, 2014.

Paul Parrish takes a sleep break in the support vehicle during the cycle section of the Arch to Arc triathlon in northern France September 16, 2014.

Paul Parrish takes a sleep break in the support vehicle during the cycle section of the Arch to Arc triathlon in northern France September 16, 2014.
Paul Parrish cycles as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in Paris September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Paul Parrish cycles as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in Paris September 17, 2014.

Paul Parrish cycles as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in Paris September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Paul Parrish celebrates after finishing his Arch to Arc triathlon in Paris September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Paul Parrish celebrates after finishing his Arch to Arc triathlon in Paris September 17, 2014.

Paul Parrish celebrates after finishing his Arch to Arc triathlon in Paris September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
