The world's largest family
Family members of Ziona (R) poses for a group photo outside their residence in Baktawng village, in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. Ziona is the head of a religious sect called "Chana," which allows polygamy and was founded by his father Chana in 1942. Ziona has 39 wives, 94 children and 33 grandchildren. He lives in his 4 storey 100-room house with 181 members of his family. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
Family members of Ziona pose for a group photo in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Ziona, 67, takes a break at the construction site of a church in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A view of Ziona's 4 storey house in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Engi, 5, youngest child of Ziona, poses with other children of the family at their residence in Baktawng in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Washing hangs out to dry on the roof of Ziona's residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Zuali, 37, twentieth wife of Ziona, adjusts his shirt as his sons and driver (L) watch before heading towards the construction site of a church in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A daughter-in-law of Ziona holds her grandson at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A combination picture shows 28 of the wives of Ziona at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Heni, 23, a granddaughter-in-law of Ziona, at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Ziona's family members wave from a vehicle on their way to a church construction sitein Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Granddaughters of Ziona play inside their house in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A wife of Ziona, prepares breakfast at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Zathiangi, 71, Ziona's first wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Lalthai, 38, Ziona's 34th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Thari, 30, Ziona's 38th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Thangzeli, 40, Ziona's 14th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rami, 27, Ziona's 33rdwife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Changliani, 60, Ziona's 9th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kimii, 36, Ziona's 37th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sawmi, 30, Ziona's 17th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Remi, 37,, Ziona's 26th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sangi, 58, Ziona's sixth wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Pari, 60, Ziona's 3rd wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tlungi, 65, Ziona's fourth wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muani, 41, Ziona's 7th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Chuani, 40, Ziona's 15th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Khumi, 65, Ziona's 21st wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Zuali, 37, Ziona's 20th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hmaii, 57, Ziona's second wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Siami, 30, Ziona's 39th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malsawmi, 48, Ziona's tenth wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sangi, 62, Ziona's 5th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muanpuii, 38, Ziona's 16th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rizapi, 35, Ziona's 36th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Ngeni, 37, Ziona's 22nd wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Lawmii, 34, Ziona's 35th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Matluangi, 37, Ziona's 19th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rawni, 57, Ziona's 23rd wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hritpuii, 32, Ziona's 27th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
