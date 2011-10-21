" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

The world's largest family

Friday, October 21, 2011

Family members of Ziona (R) poses for a group photo outside their residence in Baktawng village, in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. Ziona is the head of a religious sect called "Chana," which allows polygamy and was founded by his father Chana in 1942. Ziona has 39 wives, 94 children and 33 grandchildren. He lives in his 4 storey 100-room house with 181 members of his family. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more

Friday, October 21, 2011

Family members of Ziona (R) poses for a group photo outside their residence in Baktawng village, in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. Ziona is the head of a religious sect called "Chana," which allows polygamy and was founded by his father Chana in 1942. Ziona has 39 wives, 94 children and 33 grandchildren. He lives in his 4 storey 100-room house with 181 members of his family. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
1 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Family members of Ziona pose for a group photo in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Family members of Ziona pose for a group photo in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Ziona, 67, takes a break at the construction site of a church in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Ziona, 67, takes a break at the construction site of a church in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

A view of Ziona's 4 storey house in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

A view of Ziona's 4 storey house in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Engi, 5, youngest child of Ziona, poses with other children of the family at their residence in Baktawng in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Engi, 5, youngest child of Ziona, poses with other children of the family at their residence in Baktawng in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Washing hangs out to dry on the roof of Ziona's residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Washing hangs out to dry on the roof of Ziona's residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Zuali, 37, twentieth wife of Ziona, adjusts his shirt as his sons and driver (L) watch before heading towards the construction site of a church in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Zuali, 37, twentieth wife of Ziona, adjusts his shirt as his sons and driver (L) watch before heading towards the construction site of a church in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

A daughter-in-law of Ziona holds her grandson at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

A daughter-in-law of Ziona holds her grandson at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
8 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

A combination picture shows 28 of the wives of Ziona at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

A combination picture shows 28 of the wives of Ziona at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
9 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Heni, 23, a granddaughter-in-law of Ziona, at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Heni, 23, a granddaughter-in-law of Ziona, at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
10 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Ziona's family members wave from a vehicle on their way to a church construction sitein Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Ziona's family members wave from a vehicle on their way to a church construction sitein Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
11 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Granddaughters of Ziona play inside their house in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Granddaughters of Ziona play inside their house in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
12 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

A wife of Ziona, prepares breakfast at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

A wife of Ziona, prepares breakfast at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
13 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Zathiangi, 71, Ziona's first wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Zathiangi, 71, Ziona's first wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
14 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Lalthai, 38, Ziona's 34th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Lalthai, 38, Ziona's 34th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
15 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Thari, 30, Ziona's 38th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Thari, 30, Ziona's 38th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
16 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Thangzeli, 40, Ziona's 14th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Thangzeli, 40, Ziona's 14th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
17 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Rami, 27, Ziona's 33rdwife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Rami, 27, Ziona's 33rdwife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
18 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Changliani, 60, Ziona's 9th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Changliani, 60, Ziona's 9th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
19 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Kimii, 36, Ziona's 37th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Kimii, 36, Ziona's 37th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
20 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Sawmi, 30, Ziona's 17th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Sawmi, 30, Ziona's 17th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
21 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Remi, 37,, Ziona's 26th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Remi, 37,, Ziona's 26th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
22 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Sangi, 58, Ziona's sixth wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Sangi, 58, Ziona's sixth wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
23 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Pari, 60, Ziona's 3rd wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Pari, 60, Ziona's 3rd wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
24 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Tlungi, 65, Ziona's fourth wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Tlungi, 65, Ziona's fourth wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
25 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Muani, 41, Ziona's 7th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Muani, 41, Ziona's 7th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
26 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Chuani, 40, Ziona's 15th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Chuani, 40, Ziona's 15th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
27 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Khumi, 65, Ziona's 21st wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Khumi, 65, Ziona's 21st wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
28 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Zuali, 37, Ziona's 20th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Zuali, 37, Ziona's 20th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
29 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Hmaii, 57, Ziona's second wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Hmaii, 57, Ziona's second wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
30 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Siami, 30, Ziona's 39th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Siami, 30, Ziona's 39th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
31 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Malsawmi, 48, Ziona's tenth wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Malsawmi, 48, Ziona's tenth wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
32 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Sangi, 62, Ziona's 5th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Sangi, 62, Ziona's 5th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
33 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Muanpuii, 38, Ziona's 16th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Muanpuii, 38, Ziona's 16th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
34 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Rizapi, 35, Ziona's 36th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Rizapi, 35, Ziona's 36th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
35 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Ngeni, 37, Ziona's 22nd wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Ngeni, 37, Ziona's 22nd wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
36 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Lawmii, 34, Ziona's 35th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Lawmii, 34, Ziona's 35th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
37 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Matluangi, 37, Ziona's 19th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Matluangi, 37, Ziona's 19th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
38 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Rawni, 57, Ziona's 23rd wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Rawni, 57, Ziona's 23rd wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
39 / 40
Friday, October 21, 2011

Hritpuii, 32, Ziona's 27th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Hritpuii, 32, Ziona's 27th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
40 / 40

The world's largest family

The world's largest family Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Memorial for Britain's best known clown

All Collections

Memorial for Britain's best known clown

7:05pm GMT

Ukraine's winter war heats up

All Collections

Ukraine's winter war heats up

6:17pm GMT

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

5:10pm GMT

Ice Canoe racing

All Collections

Ice Canoe racing

4:40pm GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

4:15pm GMT

The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

All Collections

The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

4:06pm GMT

Winter in Kabul

All Collections

Winter in Kabul

3:06pm GMT

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

All Collections

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

2:50pm GMT

View More Slideshows »