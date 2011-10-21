The world's largest family

Family members of Ziona (R) poses for a group photo outside their residence in Baktawng village, in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. Ziona is the head of a religious sect called "Chana," which allows polygamy and was founded by his father Chana in 1942. Ziona has 39 wives, 94 children and 33 grandchildren. He lives in his 4 storey 100-room house with 181 members of his family. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more