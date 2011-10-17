Edition:
The world's most crowded place

Monday, October 17, 2011

People cross a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. Mong Kok has the highest population density in the world, with 130,000 in one square kilometre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Cars cross a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

People cross a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A doorway is lit up in a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Cars cross a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

People cross a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

People cross a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

People cross a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

An elderly woman pushes a trolly with paper for recycling on a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A beggar sits outside an entrance to Mong Kok subway station in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Residential and commercial buildings are seen in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Residential and commercial buildings are seen in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Shoppers fill up escalators at Langham Place mall in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Spectators surround street musicians in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

An elderly resident poses in his cubicle in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A foreign visitor walks past stalls on Tung Choi Street or "Ladies' Street" in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Tourists shop in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A woman talks on her mobile phone in between pedestrians in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Neon signs are illuminated in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A passenger rests at a bus stop in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

People cross a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

